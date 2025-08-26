The 2025 calendar has already been an electric one for the UFC’s women’s flyweight division, and now the stage is set for another pivotal clash. On November 15th, top contenders Erin Blanchfield and Tracy Cortez will collide at UFC 322 in what is shaping up to be a defining bout for both athletes. The matchup will bring together two surging fighters who not only aim to make their mark on the division but also have personal history that adds extra intrigue to the narrative.

This will not be the first time Blanchfield and Cortez have shared the cage. The two met earlier in their careers on the regional scene, with Cortez earning a narrow decision victory in what many observers felt could have gone the other way. Now, several years later, both women have matured into polished UFC contenders, and the opportunity for Blanchfield to settle the score – while Cortez looks to affirm her standing – could not have come at a more crucial time.

Erin Blanchfield: The “Cold Blooded” Contender

At just 25 years old, Erin Blanchfield has already become one of the most talked-about names in the UFC. Known for her relentless grappling and high fight IQ, the New Jersey native has gone from prospect to legitimate title threat in a remarkably short timeframe.

Since signing with the UFC, Blanchfield has dispatched a string of respected opponents with a mix of suffocating top control and improved striking. Her victories over former title challengers cemented her reputation as a fighter who thrives under pressure. While Blanchfield’s relentless grappling has been her calling card, she has showcased a steadily evolving stand-up arsenal, making her increasingly dangerous in every phase of combat.

This matchup with Cortez represents both an opportunity to avenge an old loss and to position herself back in the thick of the title conversation.

Tracy Cortez: The Silent Surge

Standing across from her will be Tracy Cortez, a fighter whose career has been marked by resilience and steady progression. Born and raised in Arizona, Cortez has carried a deeply personal motivation throughout her MMA journey, honoring her late brother while climbing the ranks of one of the world’s toughest sports.

Cortez got back into the win column against Viviane Araujo in her last fight, as she comes into UFC 322. Known for her disciplined boxing and underrated grappling, Cortez combines pressure striking with an ability to control opponents on the mat. This fight with Blanchfield offers Cortez more than just a chance at revenge – it positions her as a genuine title contender. A win would extend her undefeated UFC record and almost certainly set her up for a future matchup with the reigning flyweight champion.

Blanchfield and Cortez are not just fighting for bragging rights or revenge; they are competing for leverage in a crowded field that includes top names such as Alexa Grasso, Maycee Barber, and Manon Fiorot. Whoever emerges victorious on November 15th not only boosts their résumé but potentially earns a direct line toward championship contention heading into 2026.

The UFC has strategically slotted this fight at UFC 322 as a supporting feature on an already stacked card. With the spotlight brighter than ever, both women know that their performance could set the tone for the trajectory of their careers.

Stylistic Breakdown

On paper, this fight promises to be a tactical and physical chess match. Blanchfield’s grappling-heavy style has frustrated nearly every opponent she has faced. If she gets inside, closes distance, and secures takedowns, her smothering top game could overwhelm Cortez.

However, Cortez’s strong wrestling base and clean boxing present unique challenges. She has shown the ability to dictate range with her jab and defend takedowns effectively, which could force Blanchfield to stand and trade longer than she might prefer. If Cortez can keep the fight upright and maintain pressure, she may be able to negate Blanchfield’s biggest advantage.

The question becomes: will Blanchfield’s submission threats and relentless pace break through Cortez’s defensive layers, or will Cortez’s composure and technical discipline allow her to keep the fight in her wheelhouse?

When Erin Blanchfield and Tracy Cortez step into the Octagon at UFC 322, it will be more than just another fight. It will be a collision of two trajectories: one fighter seeking vengeance and redemption, the other striving to validate years of quiet progress. With both athletes peaking at the right moment, this battle looms as one of the most compelling matchups in the women’s flyweight division this year.

For Blanchfield, this is a chance to reassert her destiny as a future champion. For Cortez, it is the opportunity to prove that her rise has been no accident and that gold could be in her immediate future.

Come November 15th, fans will find out whose story takes the next step forward – and whose road may require a detour.