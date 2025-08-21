ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Shanghai: Johnny Walker versus Mingyang Zhang continues the main event fight between Johnny Walker and Mingyang Zhang in the light heavyweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Walker-Zhang prediction and pick.

Johnny Walker (21-9) enters this weekend's bout after a tough loss to Mingyang Zhang in August 2025. Before that, Walker scored a first-round KO over Volkan Oezdemir in June 2024, showcasing his devastating finishing power. Walker looks to bounce back with his dynamic striking and unorthodox style against Zhang.

Mingyang Zhang (19-6) comes into this weekend off a first-round TKO win over Anthony Smith in April 2025, showcasing his devastating power and finishing ability. Before that, he secured first-round TKOs against Ozzy Diaz and Brendson Ribeiro, making Zhang a dangerous and fast starter to watch against Johnny Walker.

Here are the UFC Shanghai Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Shanghai odds: Johnny Walker-Mingyang Zhang odds

Johnny Walker: +275

Mingyang Zhang: -345

Over 1.5 rounds: +230

Under 1.5 rounds: -315

Why Johnny Walker will win

Last Fight: (L) Volkan Oezdemir – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 2-2-0, 1 NC

Finishes: 19 (16 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Johnny Walker’s dynamic striking and unorthodox style give him a strong edge over Mingyang Zhang at UFC Shanghai. Known for his flashy kicks and unpredictable offense, Walker can disrupt Zhang’s rhythm and keep the fight on the feet, where Walker thrives. His ability to switch angles and use creative strikes makes him a difficult target to predict and defend against.

Although Zhang possesses devastating power and fast starts, Walker’s experience against top light heavyweights has sharpened his fight IQ. He knows how to weather early pressure and find openings for counterattacks. Walker’s improved takedown defense will minimize Zhang’s chances of controlling the fight on the ground.

Walker also brings resilience and pacing that allow him to come back strong in later rounds. If he can evade Zhang’s initial bursts, Walker’s diverse striking arsenal will wear down his opponent over time. His stamina advantage could be key in swinging the fight in his favor during the championship rounds.

Walker’s creativity, striking variety, and ability to control the pace make him the favorite. Expect Walker to use his dynamic offense to outpoint and potentially stop Zhang, earning a pivotal win at UFC Shanghai.

Why Mingyang Zhang will win

Last Fight: (W) Anthony Smith – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 19 (13 KO/TKO/6 SUB)

Mingyang Zhang’s power and aggression give him a clear advantage over Johnny Walker at UFC Shanghai. Zhang is known for his explosive starts and ability to finish fights quickly, as shown by his recent string of first-round TKOs. His knockout power can change the course of the fight in an instant, putting Walker under constant threat from the opening bell.

Walker’s unorthodox style and flashy striking are impressive, but Zhang’s pressure and volume often disrupt flashy fighters’ rhythms. Zhang’s aggressive pace will force Walker to fight on the back foot, limiting his opportunities to set up creative strikes. This constant forward pressure can force mistakes and open the door for devastating strikes.

Additionally, Zhang’s improving grappling and takedown skills provide him with alternative paths to victory. If he can take Walker down and control him on the ground, Zhang can impose his will and avoid prolonged striking exchanges where Walker excels. His versatility makes him a well-rounded threat.

Zhang’s recent success has built confidence, making him well-prepared for a high-stakes bout. Expect Zhang’s power and pressure to overwhelm Walker, resulting in an early stoppage or dominant decision win at UFC Shanghai.

Final Johnny Walker-Mingyang Zhang prediction & pick

The clash between Johnny Walker and Mingyang Zhang at UFC Shanghai is a compelling battle between a dynamic striker and a powerful finisher. Walker’s unorthodox style and creativity make him a unique challenge. His flashy kicks and ability to switch stances keep opponents guessing, allowing him to control the pace and distance. Walker’s improved fight IQ and takedown defense give him tools to handle aggressive opponents.

Zhang, however, brings explosive power and relentless pressure. His string of early stoppages reveals a fighter capable of ending the fight quickly. Zhang’s aggressive starts will test Walker’s ability to withstand pressure and evade heavy shots. His versatility with striking and grappling makes him a well-rounded and dangerous adversary.

The key to the fight will be whether Walker can avoid Zhang’s initial onslaught and impose his range and unpredictability. If Walker can pace himself and capitalize on openings, he has the tools to secure the win.

Ultimately, this fight is in Zhang’s favor due to his power and pressure and with how Walker has been knocked out in back-to-back fights expect another knockout coming from Zhang.

Final Johnny Walker-Mingyang Zhang Prediction & Pick: Mingyang Zhang (-345), Over 1.5 Rounds (+230)