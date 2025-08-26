The UFC’s long-awaited return to Western Australia just got a major boost. Scheduled for September 27th at RAC Arena in Perth, UFC Perth is already shaping up to be one of the year’s standout cards. With multiple high-profile fights rumored and several Australian fan favorites expected to feature, the UFC added some extra firepower this week: Jake Matthews will take on veteran Neil Magny in a welterweight clash, while rising featherweight Jack Jenkins faces tough newcomer Ramon Taveras.

These two additions strengthen an event that promises to bring heat to the city of Perth, as the UFC looks to continue its expansion in the Oceania market. For Australian fans, the card marks not just another installment in the UFC’s international schedule—it’s a chance to see homegrown talent test themselves against elite competition on home soil.

Matthews vs. Magny: A Veteran Test for a Local Star

Jake Matthews (19-6), known as “The Celtic Kid,” has been on the UFC roster since he was just 19 years old, and the now 30-year-old is entering the prime of his career. Competing primarily at welterweight in recent years, Matthews has developed a reputation as a dangerous all-rounder with explosive striking and a powerful submission game. Fighting in his home country, Matthews will walk into RAC Arena with the crowd firmly behind him, and this matchup could be a career-defining moment.

Across the Octagon, however, will stand one of the division’s most experienced and respected veterans: Neil Magny (29-12). The “Haitian Sensation” holds the record for most wins in UFC welterweight history, a testament to both his consistency and longevity. Magny is well-known for his relentless pace, suffocating clinch pressure, and knack for pulling off victories against rising names. Whenever promising contenders look to break into the Top 15, Magny often becomes their checkpoint. For Matthews, a win here wouldn’t just be a crowd-pleaser—it would stamp him as a legitimate contender in the deepest division in the sport.

Stylistically, this clash is intriguing. Matthews thrives when he can dictate range, blitz into exchanges, and mix his grappling seamlessly into the fight. Magny, however, excels at using his six-foot-three frame and massive reach to smother opponents against the cage, slowing the fight down to his rhythm. If Matthews can avoid being neutralized, push the pace, and find moments to exploit Magny’s defensive lapses, the Perth crowd may witness one of the biggest wins by an Australian welterweight in recent memory. But if Magny manages to drag him into deeper waters, his veteran savvy could once again spoil the rise of a young contender.

Jenkins vs. Taveras: A Featherweight Firefight

The second announced matchup puts Australian featherweight Jack Jenkins (12-3) against Ramon Taveras (9-2), a fight that combines local sentiment with stylistic fireworks. Jenkins, who earned his UFC contract through Dana White’s Contender Series, has gathered a loyal following in Australia thanks to his technical striking and “never back down” approach. Fighting on a pay-per-view card in his home country provides Jenkins a golden opportunity to showcase his skills against a tough opponent.

‘Phar’ Jack is back! Jack Jenkins takes on Ramon Taveras at UFC Fight Night in Perth, Australia on September 28th #ChosenFew pic.twitter.com/4WgA4frLJH — Chosen Advisory (@chosenadvisory) August 23, 2025

Ramon Taveras, meanwhile, is no walkover. Bursting into the UFC scene with a reputation for toughness and knockout power, the Floridian has made waves at featherweight with a fast-paced, action-first style. He may not have the UFC experience Jenkins has built in his short time with the promotion, but his aggressive mindset ensures he’s unlikely to give the Australian a comfortable night.

For fans, this fight promises to be a barnburner. Jenkins’ crisp boxing and calculated counterstriking will be tested against Taveras’ forward pressure and ability to put opponents on the defensive early. While Jenkins has shown durability and composure under fire, Taveras thrives in turning fights chaotic—the type of battle that can silence a crowd or electrify it, depending on how the exchanges go.

UFC Perth Confirmed Fights

The Perth card was already generating serious anticipation, given the UFC’s history in Australia. Events in Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth in years past have routinely drawn massive crowds and featured electric atmospheres, and this event is expected to follow suit. Australian fans are known for their passionate support, particularly when local fighters step inside the cage. With names like Matthews and Jenkins confirmed, UFC Perth builds on a formula that has historically delivered.

Main Card

Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes

Junior Tafa vs. Ibo Aslan

Jack Jenkins vs. Ramon Taveras

Jimmy Crute vs. Ivan Erslan

Jake Matthews vs. Neil Magny

Tom Nolan vs. Evan Elder

Prelims