The next chapter of the UFC strawweight division is officially set: Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern will collide for the vacant 115-pound title on October 25th at UFC 321. UFC president Dana White confirmed the championship clash late Thursday, instantly igniting interest across the MMA landscape. With both fighters known for their Brazilian jiu-jitsu mastery, the bout sets up as a high-stakes, high-level grappling showcase—yet one where the striking and cardio battles might ultimately determine who emerges as champion.

This matchup not only crowns a new queen at strawweight but also represents a pivotal moment for two Brazilian standouts whose paths to UFC gold have taken different shapes. A decorated veteran in Jandiroba finally finds herself within grasp of the belt after years of grinding through elite competition, while Dern, one of the division’s most marketable athletes, has the chance to fulfill the championship potential many forecast for her when she first entered the Octagon.

Jandiroba Finally Reaches the Title Picture

For Virna “Carcará” Jandiroba (22-3), this title shot feels long overdue. The 36-year-old has quietly built one of the most underrated resumes in the UFC strawweight division, showcasing airtight grappling, exceptional control on the mat, and a growing ability to outlast opponents in drawn-out, grinding fights.

Virna Jandiroba. Underrated no more. Now the #1 strawweight contender 🥋 pic.twitter.com/8KqY7BKpDD — Liam Picks Fights (@LiamPicksFights) April 16, 2025

Jandiroba earned her UFC call-up back in 2019 after holding the Invicta FC strawweight belt, and though she stumbled against Carla Esparza in her debut, she has steadily pieced together wins against respected names such as Angela Hill, Marina Rodriguez, and Lupita Godinez. Her most recent stretch of victories has been especially impressive—three straight triumphs where she suffocated dangerous opponents with relentless pressure, forcing them to fight her fight on the canvas.

What makes Jandiroba such a compelling contender is her well-rounded grappling foundation. A black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and judo, she blends positional dominance with heavy ground-and-pound. Unlike some submission-first fighters, Jandiroba excels at wearing opponents down until openings present themselves organically. At UFC 321, she’ll need that patience against Dern, whose submission arsenal remains among the most lethal in all of MMA.

For Jandiroba, this fight represents both vindication and destiny. After years of being labeled a dark horse, she now stands at the forefront of the division, with UFC gold finally within reach. Winning the title would solidify her legacy as not just a workhorse contender but a world champion who conquered one of the sport’s deepest weight classes.

Dern’s Chance to Fulfill Long-Talked-About Potential

Across the cage, Mackenzie Dern (15-5) enters UFC 321 carrying both the expectations of fans and the burden of past inconsistency. A jiu-jitsu prodigy hailed as one of the greatest female grapplers in history, Dern’s MMA transition was followed closely by the community, and her trajectory has been a mix of brilliance and frustration. The elite submission wins have been there—armbar finishes that came seemingly out of nowhere, back takes against scrambling opponents, and the constant threat of her dangerous guard. But questions regarding her striking defense, takedown entries, and ability to deal with pressure have kept her just shy of UFC championship status.

In the past two years, however, Dern has taken strides toward patching those holes. Now training in a more structured environment, she has shown noticeable improvements in her boxing combinations, defensive awareness, and clinch work. Even in her recent losses, Dern demonstrated resilience and durability that suggested she’s learning to adapt when forced into difficult spots.

What is the % chance that MacKenzie Dern becomes the first woman to ever submit Loopy Godinez?

pic.twitter.com/IcyC9UksE8 — Liam Picks Fights (@LiamPicksFights) July 29, 2024

Against Jandiroba, Dern has a chance to prove that her growth translates under the brightest of lights. For perhaps the first time, she won’t be the only fighter in the cage with world-class grappling credentials. In fact, this matchup may push her to lean more on her improved striking and cardio, particularly if Jandiroba neutralizes her submission setups early.

The stakes couldn’t be higher: a win here would finally validate Dern’s path as more than just a phenom-turned-contender. It would make her a UFC champion at 32—a goal she’s carried since her MMA debut back in 2016.

A Stylistic Puzzle for the Ages

Fans should anticipate a fascinating tactical battle. While both women own black belts and elite grappling pedigrees, their approaches differ. Jandiroba thrives on positional control and grinding attrition, while Dern is far more willing to gamble on slick submission chains. If this fight makes it to the mat, moments of chess-like precision are inevitable—scrambles, pressure passes, and subtle submission attempts where a single mistake could swing the fight.

But the truth is, the matchup may very well come down to striking. Neither fighter is known primarily for knockout power, yet improvements in jab usage, forward pressure, and defensive responsibility could be decisive. Dern has shown sharper combinations at range, while Jandiroba has developed a short, steady striking arsenal that sets up her entries.

The women’s strawweight division has long been one of the most competitive in MMA, featuring legends like Joanna Jędrzejczyk, Rose Namajunas, and Zhang Weili. With the belt now vacant, UFC 321 offers the perfect stage to usher in a new era. Whether Jandiroba claims long-awaited glory or Dern fulfills her long-praised potential, the outcome reshapes the division moving forward.

On October 25th, the spotlight belongs squarely to Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern. Two grappling specialists, two divergent journeys, and one golden opportunity. When the Octagon door closes at UFC 321, history awaits.