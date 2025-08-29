Dana White announced that Valentina Shevchenko will defend her women’s flyweight title against Zhang Weili at UFC 322 on November 15, live from Madison Square Garden—a venue synonymous with combat sport grandeur. This champion vs. champion matchup is set to serve as the co-main event of a blockbuster card, headlined by Jack Della Maddalena’s first welterweight title defense against the former lightweight kingpin, Islam Makhachev.

Shevchenko (25-4-1), widely regarded as the greatest flyweight in history, stands on the precipice of her second title defense in her current reign atop the 125-pound division. After reclaiming the throne with a dominant victory over Alexa Grasso at UFC 306—a rematch cementing her legacy—Shevchenko turned back Manon Fiorot at UFC 315, reaffirming her place as flyweight royalty. Her technical precision, unyielding composure, and championship mettle have led her to seven title defenses during her first reign and now see her dominating once again.

Zhang Weili (26-3), the tenacious former strawweight queen, has vacated her 115-pound crown to chase greatness in a division higher—a rare move that speaks volumes about her ambition and competitive spirit. She brings with her the momentum of three title defenses in her second strawweight championship run, most recently demolishing Tatiana Suarez in a dominant showing at UFC 312. Eschewing comfort, Zhang embarks on this flyweight journey, seeking to etch her name among the sport’s multi-division elites.

Importantly, this bout isn’t just a collision of singular talent—it’s a contest between the UFC’s pound-for-pound No. 1 and No. 2 women’s fighters, a storyline that fans have clamored for and analysts have debated for years. With Zhang having vacated her strawweight title to pursue new glory, UFC 322’s co-main event is a throwback to legacy-building superfights, shifting the promotional focus toward fully active divisions and continuous championship turnover.

The Stakes: Legacies in Motion

For Shevchenko, a win at Madison Square Garden would bolster her status as the most decorated flyweight in UFC history—potentially expanding her undefeated streak and adding yet another accomplished striker to her list of conquered foes. Her cerebral approach, world-class kickboxing, and seasoned grappling are balanced by an icy composure under pressure, all factors that make her a daunting obstacle for any challenger.

Zhang’s narrative is equally compelling. After conquering strawweight and defending her crown atop a talented field, she now steps into a lion’s den where fighters are bigger, stronger, and arguably just as skilled. Her relentless pace, powerful combinations, and resilience have powered her through adversities, both inside and outside the cage. If she dethrones Shevchenko, Zhang would join an exclusive club of multi-division UFC champions, cementing her legacy as one of the all-time greats.

The stylistic matchup promises fireworks. Shevchenko’s wide-ranging arsenal—from spinning kicks to surgical takedowns—will clash with Zhang’s heavy hands and relentless forward movement. Both fighters have evolved to blend aggression with technical mastery, making this bout more than a belt—it’s a referendum on who truly reigns supreme among the women’s ranks.

UFC 322: Star Power on Full Display

Beyond Shevchenko vs. Zhang, UFC 322 will showcase a stacked lineup befitting the world’s most iconic arena. Jack Della Maddalena (18-2), still riding high from his title-clinching win over Belal Muhammad at UFC 315, faces Islam Makhachev (27-1)—a transition from lightweight king to welterweight aspirant, echoing career-defining jumps that have shaped the sport’s mythos.

Makhachev, guided by the legacy of his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov, aims for two-division glory after vacating his 155-pound title. Like Zhang, he is an embodiment of the pursuit of greatness, and his methodology promises to test Della Maddalena in new dimensions.

The MSG card bolsters its ranks further, featuring high-stakes matchups such as Leon Edwards versus Carlos Prates, and an intriguing women’s flyweight contest between Erin Blanchfield and Tracy Cortez. Yet, it’s the champion-vs-champion storylines—Shevchenko meeting Zhang and Makhachev squaring off with Maddalena—that will draw the sports world’s gaze, promising a night of legacy-defining drama and technical warfare.

With anticipation reaching fever pitch, UFC fans and pundits alike are left to ponder: Who will rise, who will surprise, and who will walk out of Madison Square Garden as the undisputed queens and kings of their divisions? November 15 can’t come soon enough.