The UFC is closing out 2025 with a bang. Dana White announced that welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena will defend his title against former lightweight king Islam Makhachev at UFC 322, taking place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

This matchup is more than just a collision of two champions—it’s a battle of styles, narratives, and dominance. Makhachev, widely regarded as one of the most suffocating grapplers in the sport’s history, will attempt to achieve what no one at lightweight has done: climb up in weight and dethrone one of the most dangerous strikers at 170 pounds. On the other side, Jack Della Maddalena, Australia’s breakout star, is looking to prove there’s no puzzle he can’t solve as he establishes himself as the next great international face of the UFC.

A Superfight For The Ages

It was only a matter of time before Islam Makhachev tested himself in a second division. After multiple title defenses at lightweight, including victories over former champion Charles Oliveira and featherweight legend Alexander Volkanovski, Makhachev has reached the pinnacle where legacy-building super fights are the only logical next step. For months, rumors swirled about whether the Dagestan star would pursue welterweight gold, and Dana White’s announcement just confirmed the UFC’s plans to elevate him into rarefied territory.

Makhachev, known for his suffocating wrestling base and growing knockout power, enters the bout with an aura of inevitability. His ability to smother elite fighters on the ground recalls the dominant reign of his mentor and friend Khabib Nurmagomedov, but Islam’s addition of sharp striking tools has made him arguably an even more well-rounded threat. The challenge for him against Della Maddalena will be closing distance and enduring those first striking exchanges without damage.

Jack Della Maddalena, meanwhile, has quickly ascended from prospect to champion in breathtaking fashion. His slick boxing, pinpoint accuracy, and ability to break opponents down with sustained pressure have drawn comparisons to greats from Georges St-Pierre to Robbie Lawler—but in his own unique, methodical rhythm.

For Della Maddalena, the chance to face Makhachev presents an opportunity to solidify the legitimacy of his reign on the biggest stage possible. Defeating one of the sport’s pound-for-pound No. 1 fighters at Madison Square Garden would instantly elevate him from champion to global superstar.

Styles, Stakes, and the MSG Spotlight

When breaking down this matchup, the stylistic clash leaps off the page. Makhachev’s bread and butter is chaining takedowns into suffocating control, where he can sap the will of his opponents. His greatest challenge here won’t just be executing takedowns but closing the distance without absorbing a fight-altering shot. Della Maddalena’s boxing is crisp, accurate, and dangerous both in counters and combination extensions. If Islam leaves his chin unprotected shooting forward, the Aussie champion has the tools to capitalize.

But many have underestimated Makhachev in striking exchanges before, only to see him score knockdowns of his own. His fight with Volkanovski showcased evolving confidence in his stand-up, while his wrestling threat creates a paralyzing hesitation in opponents who are forced to second-guess every movement. For Della Maddalena, jumping on opportunities will have to come balanced with composure, as overcommitting could easily land him on his back with little chance of escape.

The fight also has wide-ranging implications on the pound-for-pound list. Whoever emerges victorious is almost guaranteed to take the top spot—planting their claim as the best fighter in the sport right now. UFC 322 could easily be remembered as the definitive battle for pound-for-pound supremacy, fought on the sport’s most iconic stage.

Dana White has called UFC 322’s headliner “one of those fights that people will be talking about forever,” and it’s hard to argue against him. This isn’t just about a belt—it’s about the collision of two championship legacies in their primes, risking everything with the world watching.

On November’s big night at Madison Square Garden, something has to give. Either Islam Makhachev’s suffocating dominance proves portable at welterweight, delivering him into the rare company of two-division champions, or Jack Della Maddalena silences any doubters and carves his name into history as the man who denied one of this generation’s greatest.

No matter the outcome, UFC 322 has all the ingredients of an instant classic: two champions, two continents represented, one legendary stage, and a fight that could redefine greatness in mixed martial arts.