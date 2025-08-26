The UFC’s return to Vancouver on October 18th just got a major boost, with two exciting bouts officially added to the fight card. The promotion announced that Davey Grant will face Charles Jourdain in a bantamweight showdown, while lightweight veteran Drew Dober has been booked against Canadian underdog Kyle Prepolec. Both fights inject new energy into a card that is beginning to take shape as one of the year’s sleeper events, especially for Canadian MMA fans eager to see their favorites perform on home soil.

Jourdain’s Homecoming Against a Tough Test

The marquee addition here is undoubtedly Charles “Air” Jourdain stepping back into the Octagon in front of a Canadian crowd. Jourdain, who has long been considered one of Canada’s most exciting fighters to watch, gets the home advantage on October 18th when he meets England’s Davey “Dangerous” Grant.

Quebec's Charles Jourdain will take on Davey Grant at #UFCVancouver on October 18 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/YUedhQzoxY — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jourdain is known for his high-volume striking, unpredictable style, and willingness to engage in fan-friendly battles. He’s alternated wins and losses over the past few years, but he remains a consistent show-stealer, making every appearance must-watch television. After already competing against notable names in the featherweight division, Jourdain’s move down to bantamweight against a seasoned opponent like Grant adds intrigue to his next chapter.

Grant, for his part, embodies grit and durability. Despite being 38 years old, the Brit has remained relevant in the bantamweight mix thanks to his aggressive striking and strong grappling game. He enters this matchup with momentum, eager to silence the Canadian crowd by spoiling Jourdain’s homecoming. On paper, this fight promises fireworks — the type of back-and-forth battle that could very well steal the show on fight night.

Dober and Prepolec Throw Down in Vancouver

Alongside Jourdain vs. Grant, the UFC confirmed another compelling bout: Drew Dober vs. Kyle Prepolec at lightweight. This fight pits one of the division’s most reliable veterans against a Canadian fighter aiming to prove he belongs on the big stage.

Windsor, Ontario's Kyle Prepolec is set to face Drew Dober at #UFCVancouver 🍁 pic.twitter.com/YzEm2o0vLd — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 25, 2025

Dober has made a career out of being a fan favorite. His knockout power, willingness to stand in the pocket, and overall consistency make every fight of his a potential bonus winner. With over 15 wins inside the UFC cage and highlight reel knockouts to his name, Dober remains a dangerous threat to anyone outside the lightweight top 10.

Prepolec, meanwhile, is a gritty Canadian fighter who has competed in both the UFC and on the regional scene. Known for his resilience and well-rounded skill set, he faces a significant step up in competition against Dober. For the Windsor, Ontario native, this is a golden chance to make a statement in front of home supporters. A victory over Dober could instantly inject new life into his UFC run and elevate him in one of the sport’s deepest divisions.

UFC Vancouver Confirmed Fights

With Jourdain and Prepolec both set for October, UFC Vancouver is strengthening its identity as a showcase for Canadian talent. Historically, Vancouver crowds have been among the most passionate in the sport, with past events delivering unforgettable atmospheres. With the energy of a partisan audience behind their homegrown fighters, Jourdain and Prepolec will no doubt feel the weight of expectations.

The Vancouver event arrives at a busy point in the UFC’s fall calendar, serving as a strong complement to the much-discussed UFC Perth card earlier this year, which featured high-stakes fights and a strong international crowd presence. Where Perth emphasized the rise of Australian MMA stars like Jack Della Maddalena and provided a platform for local athletes to shine, Vancouver is taking a similar approach. The UFC seems committed to continuing its strategy of building regional cards around local fighters capable of energizing fans in their home markets.

Main Card

Reinier De Ridder vs. Anthony Hernandez (middleweight)

Marlon Vera vs. Aiemann Zahabi (men’s bantamweight)

Manon Fiorot vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (women’s flyweight)

Bruno Silva vs. HyunSung Park (men's flyweight)

Kevin Holland vs Mike Malott (welterweight)

Prelims

Azamat Bekoev vs. Yousri Belgaroui (middleweight)

Davey Grant vs. Charles Jourdain (men's bantamweight)

Drew Dober vs. Kyle Prepolec (lightweight).

Danny Barlow vs. Djorden Santos (middleweight)

Stephanie Luciano vs. Ravena Oliveira Morais (strawweight)

UFC Vancouver is still several weeks away, and more announcements for the card are expected in the coming days. While the headliner has yet to be confirmed, the inclusion of exciting and crowd-pleasing matchups such as Jourdain vs. Grant and Dober vs. Prepolec only raises anticipation. With Canadian fighters guaranteed to get the spotlight, fans in Vancouver are in for a treat come October 18th.

The addition of these two fights shows the UFC is serious about making Vancouver a must-see stop on the fall schedule. With rising prospects, veteran action fighters, and the promise of a raucous Canadian crowd, UFC Vancouver is shaping up to be one of the under-the-radar highlights of 2025.