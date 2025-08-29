The UFC’s annual November stop at Madison Square Garden has become the sport’s crown jewel, and 2025 will be no exception at UFC 322. On November 15, former welterweight champion Leon Edwards will step into the Octagon against rising contender Carlos Prates in what promises to be one of the most intriguing matchups of the year. Dana White confirmed the headliner earlier this week, setting the stage for UFC322 to deliver fireworks in New York City.

Leon Edwards will face Carlos Prates at #UFC322 on Nov. 15 at MSG, Dana White announced. pic.twitter.com/Cu9SVSlc8c — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

This booking comes at a pivotal point in both men’s careers. Edwards, the battle-tested veteran and one-time king of the 170-pound division, is aiming to reclaim his place among the welterweight elite. Across from him, however, is a streaking Carlos Prates, the Brazilian finisher who has turned heads with a relentless pace and highlight-reel performances. Madison Square Garden has hosted many legacy-defining fights in UFC history, and this matchup has the potential to add another chapter.

Leon Edwards Seeking Redemption and Relevance at UFC 322

Leon Edwards knows better than anyone how fickle the fight game can be. Just two years ago, the Birmingham native stood at the top of the division, his tactical mastery and patient style having dethroned one of the pound-for-pound greats. But the reign was brief, and the belt eventually slipped from his waist. Since losing the championship, Edwards has fought to maintain his status as one of the top contenders, but recent setbacks have complicated his route back.

Now, UFC 322 offers Edwards the perfect opportunity to make a statement. At 33 years old, he understands the urgency of the moment. A win at Madison Square Garden would not only prove he’s still a factor in the title picture but also silence critics who argue that the sport has passed him by.

Stylistically, Edwards is still one of the most intelligent and complete fighters at welterweight. His striking game relies heavily on timing and precision, a blend of crisp boxing and well-placed kicks. His composure under fire remains unmatched, allowing him to systematically dissect opponents. But against Prates, he faces a different kind of challenge: raw pressure and youthful aggression.

Edwards has been criticized in the past for allowing opponents to force him into neutral exchanges, lulling fights into closely contested rounds. Against an opponent like Prates, who thrives on chaos and pace, Edwards cannot afford to rely solely on his defensive tools. For Edwards, victory at UFC 322 will require not just execution but assertiveness—he must be the one dictating the terms inside the cage.

The Rise of Carlos Prates

Every year, a fighter emerges who embodies the next generation’s hunger, and in 2025 that man is Carlos Prates. The Brazilian welterweight has quickly built a reputation as one of the most dangerous up-and-comers in the division, stringing together impressive finishes just like he did, becoming the first to finish Geoff Neal in his last fight. The UFC has been eager to test him against established names, and now he gets his biggest opportunity yet on the sport’s grandest stage.

CARLOS PRATES KNOCKED OUT GEOFF NEAL WITH A SPINNING BACK ELBOW 😳 ABSOLUTELY RIDICULOUS 🔥 #UFC319 pic.twitter.com/9lmRiaYDUA — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 17, 2025

Prates’ fighting style is designed to overwhelm. He blends blistering combinations with relentless pressure, constantly forcing his opponents backward. Where Edwards relies on composure, Prates thrives in chaos. His striking is fueled by volume and violence, and he possesses a knack for finding momentum-changing moments. Few fighters in the division can match his willingness to engage in high-risk exchanges, and at just 28 years old, his confidence only amplifies that danger.

But stepping in against Edwards is not only a clash of styles—it’s a test of maturity. Can Prates harness his aggressiveness without falling into traps set by a veteran technician? If he can navigate Edwards’ experience and cage IQ, Prates could position himself as the division’s newest serious contender. A win in New York would change the trajectory of his career overnight, propelling him from prospect to title threat.

Clash of Generations at Madison Square Garden

On one side, Edwards represents experience, patience, and tactical mastery—an old guard fighter still chasing redemption. On the other, Prates embodies youth, ambition, and chaos—the new blood attempting to seize his moment in the spotlight. Madison Square Garden thrives on these kinds of legacy clashes, ones where the outcome could define the direction of both careers.

If Edwards wins, he re-establishes himself as an unavoidable player in the division, potentially setting up another run toward gold. If Prates wins, the welterweight class gets a reshuffling of the hierarchy, with a new contender stepping forward to challenge the dominance of long-established names. Either way, the fans benefit.

As November 15 approaches, one thing is certain: Leon Edwards and Carlos Prates both recognize the magnitude of this moment. The former champion and the surging contender are on a collision course at Madison Square Garden, and when the Octagon door closes, the future of the welterweight division may be rewritten before the world’s eyes.