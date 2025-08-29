After months of speculation, the UFC plans to host an event at the White House in 2026 are a full go. CEO Dana White confirmed that the proposal is now locked in after meeting with President Donald Trump.

White and Trump initially teased that the UFC would hold a fight card on the Fourth of July in 2026 in front of the White House. White confirmed that he met with Trump on Thursday to work out the logistics and announced on Instagram live that the “fight is on.”

“We had a meeting at the White House [that] could not have gone better,” White said. “The White House fight is on. I will have more details on that in the next couple weeks. But we got it done today.”

🚨 Dana White said he got the UFC White House fight done with President Trump today "The White House fight is on. I'll have more details in the next couple weeks." pic.twitter.com/gzNUm3RZaY — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) August 29, 2025

The White House fight card has been a hot topic among UFC fans on social media for months. Fans have speculated whether the event would actually take place and which fighters could be involved.

Since the rumors started, former champions Jon Jones and Conor McGregor have re-entered the drug testing pool and teased their returns. Several other fighters have also expressed interest in competing on the card.

With the UFC moving onto Paramount Plus in 2026, the event could potentially be broadcast on CBS. However, White has noted that he has not entirely done away with the pay-per-view model and would bring it back for select events. If there is one event that fans would be willing to spend additional money for, it would be the White House card.

Dana White announces multiple upcoming UFC fights

In the same video, White announced a plethora of fights on the horizon. He confirmed that welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena would defend his title in the main event of UFC 322 against former lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev.

White also announced that women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko would defend her belt against Zhang Weili in the co-main event, with former welterweight champion Leon Edwards also facing fan-favorite Carlos Prates on the main card.

The CEO also added fights to the UFC 321 fight card on Oct. 25, which is headlined by a heavyweight title fight between champion Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane. White announced that Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern would compete for the vacant strawweight title left behind by Weili. Recent bantamweight title challenger Umar Nurmagomedov would also return on the main card against the surging Mario Bautista.