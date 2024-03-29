In the Octagon anything can happen, from spectacular knockouts to thrilling submissions. However, at UFC Vegas 89, Igor Severino did something that went beyond the realm of normal fight strategy: he bit his opponent Andre Lima. The bite, which occurred in the third round of a light heavyweight bout, resulted in Severino’s disqualification and his release from the UFC.
An emotional Igor Severino speaks out for the first time since the infamous biting incident, and reveals that his family has been receiving death threats.
“I remember everything that was happening until I got hit with something really hard. I watched the video later and I… pic.twitter.com/lyDoN5uw7E
— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 29, 2024
In a recent interview, Severino expressed deep regret for his actions.
“I come from humble beginnings,” Igor Severino said. “I’ve been working since a very young age. I left my home as a teenager to come over to train and to get here. Then, to see all of this go away and in the way it did, it’s something that is not part of me. It’s not who I am as a person. That’s not who I am as a fighter. I just feel very regretful. It makes me very emotional and sad about it.”
“My dream became a nightmare overnight. I’m very regretful to my opponent. I apologize to (Lima), to Dana (White), to the Nevada Athletic Commission, to Sean Shelby, who spoke to me after the fight, to Mick (Maynard) – everyone in the organization, and the fans. Sorry to everyone who was watching that on TV. They didn’t deserve to see that,” Severino added.
Despite the disqualification and his release from the UFC, Severino remains hopeful for a return to the sport.
“I did something wrong,” Severino said. “It’s right that I be punished. I got cut. I think that’s one of the worst things that could’ve happened. The commission withheld my purse, so I’m not even sure if I’ll get paid anything. I’m not sure what they’re even going to decide because this money isn’t even for me. It’s for my whole family that depends on me. Fighting is how I make ends meet, how I’m able to pay my rent. That’s how I’m able to pay for medicine. It’s how I’m able to take care of my sick family members, how I can support them to buy food, as well. That’s all that I know how to do. It’s all that I have to make a means to live.”
“Please just let me have a career again. … Please give me a chance to come back and redeem myself. Please let me show you all who I really am,” Severino concluded.
Severino’s situation is a cautionary tale for fighters of all levels. The heat of competition can bring out the worst in even the most disciplined athletes. It is important to remember that sportsmanship and respect for your opponent are just as important as winning.
The Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) has yet to rule on whether Severino will receive any fines or suspensions beyond his disqualification. The NAC also has not indicated whether Severino will be allowed to keep any portion of his fight purse.
Severino’s family depends on the income he makes fighting, and he is hopeful that he will be able to get at least some of the money withheld by the NAC.
Severino’s case highlights the importance of fighters having a strong support system in place. The financial uncertainty caused by a fight cancellation or disqualification can be devastating. Fighters need to have a team of people who can help them manage their finances and make sound decisions both inside and outside of the Octagon.
Igor Severino’s bite at UFC Vegas 89 was a moment of madness that has cost him dearly. It serves as a reminder to all fighters of the importance of sportsmanship and self-control. Let’s hope that Severino learns from his mistake and is able to make a successful return to the sport.