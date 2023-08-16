Iconic rock band Coldplay is being sued by their former manager, Dave Holmes.

Variety broke the news of Coldplay being sued. A rep of the band told them that Holmes and the band had parted ways 12 months ago — thus ending a 22-year relationship between the two parties. Their current managers are Phil Harvey, Mandi Frost, and Arlene Moon.

While the rep didn't tell Variety anything further, sources added that the lawsuit is a “contractual dispute.” The legal documents haven't been made public yet, so the specifics of the suit remain to be seen.

Coldplay has been together since 1997 and are one of the biggest bands in the world. The band's lineup consists of Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, Will Champion, and Phil Harvey (who's an honorary member).

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

They have released nine studio albums over their career, with the most recent being Music of the Spheres in 2021. Coldplay has also released six live albums over the years as well as 12 compilation albums. They have won a total of seven Grammys (nominated for 34) throughout their illustrious career.

After five years off, Coldplay is currently embarking on the “Music of the Spheres World Tour” — their first since the “A Head Full of Dreams” tour which took place from 2016-2017 and is the ninth highest-grossing tour ever.

Their latest tour kicked off on March 18, 2022 in San José, Costa Rica. As of the time of this writing, the band is finishing up their last few dates in Germany, Austria, and Ireland which will close out the tour. As it stands, the “Music of the Spheres World Tour” is the fourth highest-grossing concert tour of all-time. With some more dates to go, that placing could change.