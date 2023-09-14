The Colorado football program has turned some heads so far this season with Deion Sanders taking over as head coach of the team, but offensive coordinator Sean Lewis is a big part of the success so far as well.

Sean Lewis is a former head coach in FBS, and led the Kent State football program to their first bowl win in school history. As a result of what he did with the Kent State football program, he became a hot name for bigger coaching jobs, but remained at Kent State for a while. However, when Luke Fickell left Cincinnati for Wisconsin, Lewis became a candidate, but Scott Satterfield eventually got the job. Lewis decided it was time to leave Kent State at that time, which led him to take the Colorado offensive coordinator job.

“When the Cincinnati stuff fell through, I thought, All right, if they don't recognize in-state what we had done and how things could be, well then, it's probably time for a pivot,” Lewis said, via Bruce Feldman.

Lewis said that he was not prepared for the amount of interest he had in 2019, and that he did not take enough time to step back and think about what would be the best for his family and career. After everything settled, Lewis and his wife sat down and thought out the next moves.

“So when all that happened, my wife and I sat down after that whirlwind died down — all right, we're in a good spot,” Lewis said, via Feldman. “We're in a really good spot. If we are going to move and pivot, what would that be for and why would that be the case? We made up a personal list that we kept private about where we would go and for what reasons, so when this opportunity came available, we cross-referenced that list. We knew what it was and we talked it through. If we're gonna be on this crazy adventure, let's go. Let's jump.”

Lewis hopes to help Colorado continue its success in the 2023 season.