Deion Sanders still has it. Not just in football, but in the endorsement arena as well. The Colorado football head coach is enjoying plenty of attention again this week following the release of a new KFC commercial that also features his family, including sons Shedeur & Shilo Sanders.

Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders shared the video of the ad with his followers on Instagram. It comes with the caption “These new Hot & Spicy Wings from @KFC are legendary #ad.”

The ad shows Shedeur about to eat a chicken before getting interrupted by family members worried about Deion Sanders' white carpet. The Sanders patriarch would later utter “Man, cut the bull junk and give me one of the wings.”

“Bold moves run in the family,” commented the official Instagram account of KFC to Shedeur's post.

Another pastorbarnett8, praised Deion for his job as a father: “Cool commercial and I appreciate seeing a man raise his kids with respect and honor something we need to see in more households today”

“Family money is the best money,” said sayysooflyy.

There just seems to be no stopping Deion Sanders' popularity, especially with the success the Buffaloes are having early in the 2023 college football season. Colorado football kicked things off with a shocking upset win over the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs on the road before pummeling the Nebraska Cornhuskers at home just last Saturday. Coming up for Sanders and his sons is a date with the Colorado State Rams, who the Buffaloes should be able to take care of with ease.