Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team aren’t just coming up big on the field and in the polls, the program is also making waves in college football recruiting. As the Buffaloes wait to welcome Nebraska to Boulder on Saturday after their stunning upset of TCU, news is coming out that two of the top 2025 quarterback recruits in the country, Bryce Underwood and Antwann Hill, are considering playing for Coach Prime in two years.

Underwood and Hill are the No. 1 and No. 6 2025 quarterback recruits, respectively, and they are both now seriously considering Colorado, according to 247 Sports’ Steve Wiltfong. Underwood and his family wanted to come to the Nebraska game on Saturday but couldn’t quite make it work, and Hill will be on campus for the Stanford contest on October 13.

Bryce Underwood, the top signal-caller of 2025, is a 6-foot-3, 205-pound QB out of Belleville High School in Belleville, Michigan. He is a dual-threat quarterback who can make plays with his strong arm or his legs, and he led his team to a state championship as a freshman. Underwood is also considering Michigan, LSU, Alabama, and Oregon.

Antwann Hill hails from Warner Robins, Georgia, and attends Houston County High School. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound passer was 268-of-380 (70.5%) with 3,663 passing yards, 40 touchdowns, and three interceptions as a sophomore. Hill is looking at Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, and Florida while also considering playing for Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team.

If either of these QBs do sign with Colorado, they will be on track to succeed Deion’s son, Shedeur Sanders at the position. Shedeur is currently a junior with another year of eligibility left.