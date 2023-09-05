The Matt Rhule Era of Nebraska football didn’t get off to a great start with a 13-10 loss to Minnesota. Now, the Nebraska-Colorado game is up next, with the Cornhuskers’ rivals flying high after upsetting No. 17 TCU. However, Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders just gave Rhule some bulletin board material that may fire the team up for Saturday.

“Colorado, we don’t like Nebraska. Simple,” said Sanders via The Athletic. “That’s just what it is.”

Now, it’s worth noting that Sanders has only been a Coloradoan for a few weeks — moving to Boulder after his dad, Deion Sanders, took over as head coach — so he may not know all that much about Colorado–Nebraska football rivalry that dates back to 1898.

However, this Nebraska-Colorado rivalry, which became an annual occurrence in 1948, is so intense that it apparently doesn’t take long to get up to speed.

Matt Rhule and his team need to rebound from last week quickly, though, if they hope to make Shedeur Sanders eat his words. The Buffaloes come in 1-0 and No. 22 in the AP poll after Sanders set a single-game school record last week, passing for 510 yards and four touchdowns.

Nebraska, and specifically quarterback Jeff Sims, needs to limit the mistakes that killed the team against Minnesota. The Georgia Tech transfer was 11-of-19 for just 114 yards and threw three interceptions to one touchdown. The Cornhuskers also lost a fumble and committed seven penalties.

Before the college football season started, Nebraska was a touchdown favorite over Colorado. After last week’s result, Nebraska is now a 3.5-point underdog.