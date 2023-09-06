TCU was on the wrong side of the most talked-about game in college football last weekend against Colorado. The national champion runners-up lost to Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes 45-42, giving them a second consecutive loss after the 65-7 beat-down Georgia put on them in the final game of last season. And giving up 110 points and suffering two high-profile losses in their last two games doesn’t sit well with TCU linebacker Johnny Hodges.

“I guess you can say it's a wake-up call,” Hodges said after TCU's loss to Colorado. “I don't know how losing in the national championship by 60 isn't a wake-up call. Right now we're definitely the laughingstock of college football. Having 22 missed tackles, having who knows how many missed assignments, making our defensive coordinator look awful, just making his defense look like it's a childhood kids' defense, and him getting all this slack … So if it's not a wake-up call, then I don't know what it is.”

Against Deion Sanders’ squad, the Horned Frogs gave up 565 yards in total offense, with 510 of those coming from quarterback Shedeur Sanders. However, Johnny Hodges was one of the bright spots for defensive coordinator Joe Gillespie and head coach Sonny Dykes’ defense. The junior LB led the unit with nine tackles, including one for a loss and one sack.

The TCU football team was ranked No. 17 in the nation but has now fallen out of the top 25. There is good news, though, as the Horned Frogs will have a great chance to get back on track Saturday when they FCS Nicholls State.