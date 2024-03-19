Since assuming leadership of the Colorado football program, Deion Sanders has encountered significant criticism. Derogatory nicknames like “Slime Time” and “Bruce Lee of BS” have been thrown towards the direction of the Colorado head coach.
Additionally, opposing coaches have targeted Sanders on the recruiting trail, displaying blatant racism toward prospects interested in the Buffs.
With the college football offseason going full swing, Coach Prime is actively promoting the launch of his new book titled “Elevate and Dominate: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field.”
Deion Sander's mantra
In a recent appearance on the ‘Sway's Universe' podcast, Sanders discussed his personal mantra and approach for handling criticism and external judgments in life.
“Well that's called insecurity,” said Coach Prime. “If you insecure you're gonna care. If you insecure you gonna read everything. If you insecure you gonna check all your comments. That's if you're insecure. If you secure you don't give a damn.”
Named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the year in 2023, Sanders emphasized his spiritual beliefs and how they contribute to a positive daily outlook. “How can what you think about me affect me? That shouldn't affect me or infect me. No. I don't get down like that” Coach Prime stated confidently.
Last season, Sanders led the Colorado football team to an overall record of 4-8. Despite a promising start, the team couldn't sustain their momentum throughout the season, resulting in widespread criticism of his coaching capabilities.
During the offseason, Deion Sanders has dedicated significant effort to revamping the Colorado roster, particularly focusing on improving their offensive line. As a result, fans of Colorado football have high expectations for their team as they embark on a new journey in the Big 12 conference this year.