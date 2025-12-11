The Baltimore Orioles kicked off one of the loudest days of the club’s 2025 MLB offseason after finalizing a five-year deal with Pete Alonso, unleashing a tidal wave of emotion across social media. The Orioles, determined to reshape the top of the American League after an incredibly underachieving 2025 campaign, surged through MLB free agency news as the overwhelming Orioles fans reaction made clear just how seismic the offseason acquisition truly is.

As soon as Baltimore made Alonso’s arrival official, Birdland flooded to the X platform (formerly known as Twitter), with disbelief, joy, and outright chaos. The first wave of reactions came from fans who could barely process that one of baseball’s premier sluggers was now set to wear orange and black.

One of the earliest reactions came from a fan who posted a screenshot of Alonso celebrating shirtless, perfectly capturing the chaos spreading through Birdland.

“Me currently” wrote @editti22.

Me currently pic.twitter.com/VgIS4QCMHp — Barstool Are Dee Tee (@editti22) December 11, 2025

User @NFLSammy pointed out how the slugger fills a major lineup need.

“The Baltimore Orioles had a major weakness last season.

Every good batter on the depth chart was a lefty.

Article Continues Below

ENTER PETE ALONSO.”

As the announcement settled in, timelines kept filling with reactions. One fan captured the surreal nature of the moment as the news kept spreading.

@ThatOddsGuy echoed the disbelief of the fanbase: “Still can't believe Pete Alonso is an Oriole!!”

Then came the reactions focusing on Alonso’s value, consistency, and durability—traits the Orioles have sought for years. This wasn’t just a splash move, it was a stabilizing force added to a rising contender. One fan, User @kylegrantham summed up the long-term impact with precision.

“I really can’t understate how much I love this move for the Orioles. Pete Alonso just shows up and performs, and I mean shows up — he’s missed a grand total of 24 games in seven seasons. The length of the deal is right, the value is right, I’m honestly shocked they pulled it off.”

With reactions like these pouring in, it’s clear Baltimore just added far more than a power bat — it added a jolt of belief across Baltimore.