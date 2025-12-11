As the Philadelphia Eagles continue their march towards the playoffs, they're gearing up for a Week 15 battle against the Las Vegas Raiders. However, it doesn't appear as if Lane Johnson will be joining them.

The star right tackle missed practice again on Thursday, via Zach Berman of The Athletic. With two-straight missed practices, Johnson is not looking likely to play against the Raiders.

Johnson has been out since Week 11 with a foot injury. The tackle had originally targeted Week 15 as his planned return date. However, the missed practices point against that theory. Johnson still hasn't been ruled out, but it'd be a shock to see him play with no practice time in. Especially after missing so much time.

The Eagles may catch a break in Week 15. Their opponent's are turning to backup quarterback Kenny Pickett due to Geno Smith's shoulder and back injuries. Defensively, the Raiders rank right in the middle of the pack, literally at 16th by allowing 325.8 yards per game. At least on paper, Philadelphia will heavily favored over a 2-11 Las Vegas squad.

As the Eagles get closer to the playoffs though, they need Johnson to be healthy. Their offense has gone through all sorts of chaos and drama in 2025. But at least having their right tackle back gives Philadelphia their anchor. Johnson entered the year with six Pro Bowl and two All-Pro nominations under his belt. Before suffering his injury, he ranked 18th among 82 tackles with a 77.4 grade from Pro Football Focus. His 80.4 pass blocking grade ranked ninth.

The Eagles will continue to closely monitor Johnson's injury before deciding when he should return to play. But it's looking increasingly likely that that return won't come in Week 15.