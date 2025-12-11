The Memphis Grizzlies have been dealing with injuries once again this season, and they recently got some more bad news with one of their young, productive players.

“Zach Edey has been diagnosed with a stress reaction in his left ankle. He is expected to make a full recovery following a period of offloading and rehabilitation. Edey will be reevaluated in approximately four weeks, and further updates

will be provided as appropriate,” the Grizzlies wrote.

With Edey out now for an extended time, the Grizzlies' frontcourt will have to step up in his absence.

Edey revealed a few weeks ago that he was dealing with an ankle injury in his rookie season last year, and he was happy to be able to get in a groove to start his second season.

“Last season, I felt like I was never really 100% healthy,” Edey said. “I was playing through pain, trying to keep the team competitive. This year, I feel like I’m getting off the floor better and keeping the ball high in traffic, which has been a major focus for me in the offseason.”

Unfortunately, it looks like Edey will have to go through the process of working back from an injury, and the hope is that when he returns, he'll get back to being dominant. This season, Edey is averaging 13.6 points and 11.1 rebounds through 11 games.

The Grizzlies are still waiting for Ja Morant to make his return to the floor, and it seems like he could be close. He's been dealing with a right calf strain that he suffered against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 15, but was recently a full participant in practice.

It probably doesn't feel good for the Grizzlies to get their star player back and lose one of their key players in the same week, but that's how it's been for them the past few years when it comes to injuries.