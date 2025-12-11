Exactly one month from today (Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025), we will be smack in the middle of Wild Card Weekend. Until then, there is a lot to still be decided, as just nine teams are mathematically eliminated from playoff contention heading into Week 15. So, as we kick off the last month of the regular season with the Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night, let’s dive into the ClutchPoints 2025 NFL Week 15 picks, predictions, and odds column.

On the flipside of about a quarter of the league being officially out of the playoffs, not a single team is 100% guaranteed to be in the postseason at this point. That said, the Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks, and Buffalo Bills all come into Week 15 with a 96% chance or higher to make it, according to NFL.com.

That means there are a lot of big games on this week’s schedule, and by this time next week, we’ll have a much clearer picture of what the playoffs will look like.

We finally say goodbye to byes, as we welcome back the Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, New York Giants, and San Francisco 49ers. Now, all 32 teams will play football every weekend for the final stretch of the season… that is, if you consider what teams like the Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, and Tennessee Titans do, “playing football.”

Here in Week 15, we get the last traditional weekend schedule before the Saturday slate kicks in. That means a Thursday night matchup, eight 1:00 p.m. ET games, a robust five 4:25 pm ET tilts, a Sunday night affair, and a Monday night showdown.

Week 14 may have been a turning point for us here, as we went 8-6 both straight up and against the spread. As for picking winners, it wasn’t our best week, but gaining two games back ATS starts our climb back up Mount .500. Overall, we are now 123-85 straight up, and 93-111-4 ATS on the season.

Previous weeks: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9 | Week 10 | Week 11 | Week 12 | Week 13| Week 14

So, with that, let’s get right into the NFL Week 15 picks, predictions, and odds.

Courtesy of DraftKings, here are the NFL odds.

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4.5)

Despite the highest of hopes for these two teams at the beginning of the year, the truth is, the Panthers are probably the best team in the NFC North. Still, we’re left with the Disappointment Bowl in Thursday night, so we have to make a pick.

The Thursday night games have been all over the place, just like these two teams. So, it wouldn’t be a shock if this game went in almost any direction. We’ll take the Buccaneers to win here and, while we’d usually take a Falcons cover in a divisional game like this, we do love midweek home teams, so Bucs to cover, too.

Pick: Buccaneers 28-20

New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars (-11.5)

This is scary to say, but it may be time to start trusting the Jaguars against bad teams. The squad from Duval has been playing incredibly well lately, winning four in a row and five of six. Additionally, they’ve been taking care of business against bad teams, beating the Titans and Daniel Jones-less Colts by a combined score of 61-22 the last two weeks.

We still don’t officially know who the Jets will start at QB on Sunday, with Brady Cook the most likely option. With those as the facts of the case here, we’ll take the Jags to wrap up this game by halftime.

Pick: Jaguars 31-10

Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans (-9.5)

While Jacksonville is hot, Houston is even hotter in the AFC South right now. After an 0-3 start, the Texans have roared back, going 8-2 in their last 10 and pulling out Ws in their last five. Right now, this is the team that no AFC squad wants to see in the playoffs.

This all means that the NFL Week 15 picks, predictions, and odds column is all in on the Texans beating the Cardinals at home. However, the thing about the Texans is that they haven’t been blowing teams out. Because of this, we’ll take the Texans to win, but only by about a touchdown.

Pick: Texans 20-13

Buffalo Bills (-1.5) at New England Patriots

This is the Game of the Week in the NFL that will go a long way to deciding the AFC East champion and possibly even the AFC No. 1 seed. Last time these two rivals met, the Patriots shocked the Bills 23-20, which would become the second W of a 10-game win streak.

In Week 15, the Patriots are no longer sneaking up on anyone, and the Bills know they have a battle in their hands, not just another division pushover. Can Drake Maye put on his Superman cape when it matters most down the stretch in big games? We know Josh Allen can, and even though NE has the coaching advantage (by a lot), we’ll bet on the MVP QB here.

Pick: Bills 35-31

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (-5.5)

What are we missing here? This is a stinky line, with the (checks notes) 6-7 Chiefs getting more than a field goal against the 9-4 Chargers. Yes, it’s at Arrowhead, and Justin Herbert is banged up, but he was good enough last week to beat the other Super Bowl 59 team.

This seems like a line that feeds into the public narrative that the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes simply won’t go down in mediocrity this season. Unfortunately for KC fans, that’s exactly where this team is at right now. We’ll take the Chargers to cover and win outright.

Pick: Chargers 24-21

Las Vegas Raiders at Philadelphia Eagles (-12.5)

There’s almost no better team to get right against than the Raiders, who stink out loud this season. It looks like Kenny Pickett will start this week, though, so Las Vegas may get a bit of a breath of fresh air. Either way, the Eagles should be able to rebound here,

Will they rebound with a massive blowout, though? That seems a bit less likely. The Eagles are not playing well right now, and when you combine that with a Raiders team that might have a little more pep in its step, we’ll take the away team to at least cover.

Pick: Eagles 24-18

Baltimore Ravens (-2.5) at Cincinnati Bengals

The Ravens are another team in free fall right now, with nothing going right and the team’s quarterback, Lamar Jackson, simply not looking right. It is a familiar situation for the Bengals, who know it all too well and experienced a similar fate earlier in the year.

Now that Joe Burrow is back, the Bengals are looking more like themselves, and they should have won a huge game last week in Buffalo if not for the heroics of Josh Allen and Christian Benford. This week, the Ravens won’t have that magic, so the NFL Week 15 picks, predictions, and odds column will take a Bengals upset here.

Pick: Bengals 28-27

Washington Commanders at New York Giants (-2.5)

The Giants have more talent and are significantly younger than the Commanders right now. The only major advantage Washington has over New York is its franchise quarterback, and Jayden Daniels won’t play on Sunday.

This will be an ugly game and is the only one on the entire schedule that has absolutely no playoff implications whatsoever. Sounds like the perfect time for the Giants to shine!

Pick: Giants 17-13

Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears (-7.5)

The Bears just lost their biggest game of the year against the Packers, but they had a chance to tie the game late, which is a bit of a moral victory for a team that hasn’t been very good for quite a while. Chicago is certainly a playoff-worthy team, and they should get in as long as they don’t drop games to bad teams down the stretch.

Article Continues Below

The Browns aren’t going anywhere this season, but Shedeur Sanders has been a bright spot late, even if the coach obviously doesn’t want him. With a decent QB and a good D, the NFL Week 15 picks, predictions, and odds column will take the Bears to still win, but the Browns to make it a close one.

Pick: Bears 17-13

Tennessee Titans at San Francisco 49ers (-12.5)

The Titans look spunky at times, especially last week when they picked up their second win of the season against the Browns. That said, putting together two good games in a row seems unlikely, especially when flying across the country. Best not to overthink this one. The NFL Week 15 picks, predictions, and odds column will take the 49ers by a bunch.

Pick: 49ers 31-13

Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams (-5.5)

The late Sunday window does present some intriguing matchups, starting with the Lions and the Rams. Both teams are among the most talented in the NFC, although both have also hit a few stumbling blocks of late before righting the ship with wins last week. As things stand now, the Lions are out, and the Rams are No. 1, but that can all change quickly.

As the No. 1 seed, it’s pretty apparent that the Rams are the class of the NFC now. They will get a big-time fight with the Lions here, but at home, they can take away the win. And while our gut says LA to win, Detroit to cover, the public is also betting that way heavily, so we’ll go all Rams all the time here.

Pick: Rams 28-21

Carolina Panthers (-2.5) at New Orleans Saints

The Panthers are looking good of late, and coming off the bye, they should be able to beat the Saints. The Saints are also showing signs of life, and at home, they will have a little extra spark. If the Panthers are at all for real, this is a game they have to win. And win they will, as they continue to fight for the playoffs while the Saints prepare for the future.

Pick: Panthers 23-16

Green Bay Packers (-2.5) at Denver Broncos

The other big game in the late window here is the Packers and Broncos. Both teams are coming off big wins last week as the Broncos took care of the Raiders and the Packers beat the Bears. So, who wins this game between two teams fighting for the top spots in their conference?

This is a real coin flip, and the only thing we probably know is that it will be a close game, as these teams are evenly matched and often play tight contests. With the Broncos at home and getting points, we’ll take them to pull off the upset.

Pick: Broncos 27-26

Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks (-13.5)

The Colts are trying to party like it’s 2011 by bringing Philip Rivers back, which doesn’t seem like an idea that is going to work out very well. As good as Rivers was at times during his career, that career ended five years ago, and he looked pretty washed back then.

The Seahawks defense is going to have a field day here, and the offense is already back to clicking on all cylinders after a few down outings. This will be a two-touchdown-plus win for Seattle.

Pick: Seahawks 27-10

Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys (-6.5)

The Cowboys' playoff hopes are hanging by a thread after losing to the Lions last week. They absolutely have to beat the Vikings if they have any chance to make a postseason appearance. And with the way Dak Prescott and company seem to alternate good and bad performances, this seems like a week where they will keep hope alive.

On the Vikings' side, J.J. McCarthy is showing some signs of life, but that was against the Commanders, who are horrible right now. Prescott and the improved Dallas D are a different story. How ‘bout them Cowboys?

Pick: Cowboys 30-20

Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5)

Yes, the Steelers won last week, but the Ravens might be one pseudo-contending team that is actually in worse shape than them. The last time the Steelers played in Pittsburgh, the fans booed Renegade, which is unheard of.

Mike Tomlin and company look determined to back into a playoff spot via winning the crappy AFC North. This week will be a continuation of that, as they will lose this game but stay in the division lead with the Ravens losing, too (see above in the NFL Week 15 picks, predictions, and odds column).

Pick: Dolphins 20-19

Establish the Pass Podcast Week 15 Predictions