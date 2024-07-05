The Colorado football team will be one of the most closely scrutinized this season in Deion Sanders' second at the helm of the squad.

Sanders' son and starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders is not quite a household name yet but he is widely respected by football analysts who have consistently ranked him as a top ten quarterback prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft if not the top overall prospect.

Recently Sanders was given an impressive comparison to Geno Smith, the former West Virginia Mountaineers signal caller now with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Shedeur Sanders scouting report came amid an EA Sports ranking that sparked major buzz. Meanwhile, his famous father dropped a truth bomb on the state of the program in Boulder, CO.

Will Shedeur Sanders live up to his lofty expectations this season? A lot depends on his supporting cast, but experts are seeing his potential up close and personal on film nowadays.

Colorado Football's Shedeur Sanders — The Next Geno?

Shedeur Sanders was given the comparison by NFL analyst and former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah in a post on NFL.com.

“He reminds me of Geno Smith coming out of West Virginia,” Jeremiah said about the former second round pick of the New York Jets. “Like Smith during his time with the Mountaineers, Sanders plays in a wide-open college offense that showcases his polish as a passer. Both Smith and Sanders have beautiful throwing motions and deliver a firm/catchable ball.

“While each one is capable of taking free yards presented in the run game, neither is dynamic as a ball-carrier.”

Sanders Compared To Key Basketball Position

Sanders was compared to a point guard on the football field by Jeremiah as he continued. He seems to feel that Shedeur Sanders has a lot of work to do for Deion Sanders' Colorado football team and once he hits the NFL but the upside of a strong NFL starting QB is there.

“Following a long, rocky start to his NFL career, Smith blossomed into a Pro Bowl quarterback. I see similar upside in Sanders.

“Both of these signal-callers are more shooters than scorers,” Jeremiah added about the Colorado football star. “They are point guards who play really well within the confines of the play call; they aren't unscripted, creative playmaker types.

“It'll be important for Sanders' NFL team to realize how to best utilize his skill set.”