Coach Deion Sanders has been through quite some tough challenges during the college football offseason. Colorado football experienced highs like their major recruitment haul that showed great promise of making a conference title and even a CFP National championship run. They also went through a lot of lows like uncalled-for criticism from other programs. Despite all of this, Coach Prime breezed through it all while nursing a lot of health concerns.

Colorado football nation was all concerned about the health of Deion Sanders. Their coach had a lot of found blood clots in his body. In addition, he also needed to get surgery on his foot during the off-season. These worries have now passed as the Buffaloes got their coach back. His son even shared how the coach was doing on his first day back in Colorado. The father-son duo made an Instagram post that fans will surely love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @COACHPRIME (@deionsanders)

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“My dad's 1st day back In the office and he was happy as can be! Even tho he’s supposed to be at home resting… but, he said “I’ve got to see my Dogs”! #Push #CoachPrime We’re about to shake up college football like never b4!” they wrote in the caption.

Sanders was getting groovy and feeling well after the countless surgeries he had to endure. The coach is now back in the office and is likely to be back on the gridiron soon as well. Colorado football fans can now breathe a sigh of relief as their main man is back in action.