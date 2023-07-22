Confidence certainly runs in the Sanders' family. Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, showed that he certainly inherited his father's confidence during a press conference Friday.

After being asked about the pressure he's set to face as a quarterback, Shedeur had the perfect response, “I'm a Sanders, I don't feel pressure. That the thing, it's in my blood. I don't get nervous, I don't get none of that,” per the SkoBuffsGoBuffs Twitter account.

Shedeur Sanders also gave credit to the team around him helping to alleviate the pressure saying, “especially when you prepare, you've got the coaches, the staff, and the players around you, there's no real pressure. You're just fighting yourself and your thoughts … I don't fear no names or nothing like that,” via SkoBuffsGoBuffs.

Shedeur joined the Colorado Buffaloes in 2023 after spending two seasons with Jackson State where he won the Deacon Jones Trophy and SWAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2022. Deion also coached at Jackson State both years Shedeur attended before accepting the offer with Colorado. Shedeur transferred to the Buffaloes to join his father in the Pac-12.

Deion Sanders is of course the 2x Super Bowl champion and NFL Hall of Fame cornerback, nicknamed Prime Time thanks to his ability to perform under the big lights. Along with all of his many accolades, Deion was also known for the confidence his son is now exuding.

When he wasn't high-stepping into the end zone after a pick six or kick return, Deion also showed his confidence by delivering some of the funniest and most assured quotes of all time. Some notable Deion lines include “Water covers two-thirds of the Earth. I cover the rest,” and additionally, “It's gonna be a lot of zeroes in that contract. You gonna think it's alphabet soup or something, all those zeroes in there.”