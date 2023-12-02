Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes that Colorado football QB Shedeur Sanders could very well be the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Colorado football may have lost their final six games of the 2023 season, but quarterback Shedeur Sanders certainly opened some eyes across the nation. The son of head coach Deion Sanders finished the year with eye-popping numbers, throwing for 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns against only three interceptions. Sanders also had an impressive 69.1% completion rate.

While Shedeur isn't entering the 2024 NFL Draft, he's certainly going to declare for the 2025 edition. And Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes Sanders could be the top selection.

Jones hosted Deion and his family at AT&T Stadium on Thursday as they faced the Seattle Seahawks and told Shedeur what he thought of his potential draft stock a year and a half from now, via Well Off Media.

“Very easily could be the top pick in the draft,” Jones said.

Realistic? Absolutely. Shedeur Sanders just needs a much better offensive line. He was bruised and battered all season long, getting sacked 52 times. Primetime put his O-line on blast on numerous occasions for their inability to protect the QB.

Despite Colorado's struggles up front and defensively, Sanders showed that he can compete with the best of them. He went toe to toe with projected top pick in 2024 Caleb Williams back in late September, completing 30 of 45 passes for 371 yards and four touchdowns in a slim loss to USC. Shedeur did everything he could to prove his worth in 2023.

Now, it's time to come back in 2024 and put up even better numbers. If he does so, the youngster be in the conversation for not only being a first-round pick but potentially No. 1.