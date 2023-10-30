Sports analyst Skip Bayless made an impressive claim about the Colorado football team's Shedeur Sanders, despite the fact that the team lost to the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, 28-16. He said on the show that the junior quarterback sensation is in his eyes, the most NFL-ready prospect at the position.

“Listen, to me, I don’t see anyone in college football playing at a higher NFL-type level than Shedeur Sanders,” Bayless said his show Monday.

The first thought for college football fans in regards to who can be with Sanders in that conversation is USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams, who is thought as the lock for the No. 1 overall pick in the next draft. Bayless said he's taking Sanders over Williams at the moment.

“I've watched Caleb [Williams] a lot, cause I saw him a Oklahoma, but I'm going to take Shedeur [Sanders] right now slightly over Caleb in pro football,” Bayless said. “He's as pure of a drop-back passer as you can find and his legs have impressed me more.”

He also said on the broadcast that even though the game was hard to watch because of how Sanders was getting pummeled by UCLA, it made Bayless even more impressed with the player than ever before. Bayless also emphasized Sanders' physical toughness as a strength which he saw in the loss against UCLA where he was sacked seven times in the game.

Sanders finished the game throwing for 217 yards and one touchdown as he completed close to 63 percent of his passes. The Colorado football program will look to bounce back from the disappointing loss hoping to break their two-game losing streak as their next game is against No. 16 Oklahoma State.