In the first month of the Deion Sanders era in Boulder, coach Prime completely flipped the script for the Colorado football team, and the Buffaloes took over the college football world. Everyone wanted to watch Colorado play each week, and after starting the season 3-0, the Buffaloes were ranked top-20 in the AP Poll. After winning just one game last season, this was a major leap forward, but things have changed quite a bit since then. Colorado has since lost four of its last five games, and they are now 4-4 and battling for a bowl game.

In those past five games, Colorado football has struggled primarily because of issues with their defense and also their offensive line. They are having trouble stopping every team that they play, and their star quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, rarely has any time to make plays because of his o-line. That needs to change, and Deion Sanders is confident that the big fellas up front are going to perform better.

“We could do it,” Deion Sanders said in his weekly press conference. “I believe in the staff that we have on-hand. I believe in the staff, that they can do it. I have the utmost of faith in them.”

Sanders also mentioned that he recently had a private meeting with the Colorado o-line. It sounds like it was successful, and he has a lot of confidence in that group moving forward.

“Also, I had a private, personal meeting with the whole offensive line, and the meeting was phenomenal,” Sanders added. “I have the utmost thought-process that those guys are going to step it up tremendously, and you’re going to see a more cohesive, more aggressive, more physical, more prepared group than ever before this weekend. I really do believe that.”

That offensive line will have to turn things around quickly as the schedule does not set up well for Colorado. The Buffaloes have four games remaining against Oregon State, Arizona, Washington State and Utah. The Buffaloes will likely be underdogs in all of those games, and they need to win at least two of them to make a bowl game. It's going to be an interesting few weeks for Colorado.