The Colorado football team is getting ready for year two of the Deion Sanders era, and Buffaloes fans are hoping that it is better than year one. Colorado got out to a good start last year as they were 3-0 at one point, but a 1-8 mark in their final nine games led to a 4-8 season and a last place finish in the Pac-12. The Buffaloes know that they need to be better this year, and one change that was made in the offseason was the hiring of Warren Sapp.

Warren Sapp played football for Miami in college and followed it up with a long, successful career in the NFL. He played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1995-2003, and he also played for the Oakland Raiders from 2004-2007. Now, he is a graduate assistant with the Colorado football team.

Sapp hasn't been with Colorado for very long as the 2024 season will be his first, but his impact has been felt this offseason. Senior defensive lineman Shane Cokes has enjoyed working with him so far.

“It's just so great to soak up the wisdom from him, to go up and watch tape with him, have him correct you on the field, off the field,” Shane Cokes said, according to a post from Brian Howell.

Sapp knows what it is like to be a successful football player at both the college level and also the pro level. It has been awhile since he played the game and this is his first experience coaching, but he should be able to offer this Colorado team some good insight on what it takes to be a successful program.

Warren Sapp's background

Warren Sapp had a very successful career in the NFL. He is a four-time First-Team All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler and he won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers. Sapp knows how to be successful when it comes to the game of football.

Since his football days ended, Warren Sapp has had quite the roller coaster ride. He has gotten into legal trouble, he has filed for bankruptcy, but he has also been part of some good gigs like working with the NFL Network.

Sapp has had a couple of run-ins with the law as he was charged with domestic battery in 2010, and he was also arrested on suspicion of soliciting a prostitute and assault in 2015.

In 2012, Sapp had to file for bankruptcy. Things clearly haven't been perfect for him since he finished up his NFL career, but his role with the Colorado football team seems like a promising one. He has an exceptional football background and this job is something that he takes seriously.

Hopefully for Colorado, Sapp can help Deion Sanders turn the program around. There were certainly some steps taken in the right direction last year, but now, they need to put it all together on the football field. Both Sapp and Sanders have been successful football players, and now they need to use their experience to help the Buffaloes. It should be an exciting year in Boulder.