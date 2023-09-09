Colorado football has waited quite a while for some genuine enthusiasm to return to Folsom Field. The anticipation has been building since the Buffaloes earned a big road victory last weekend over then-ranked TCU in Deion Sanders' first game as head coach. Fans' patience will be rewarded Saturday in the team's home opener versus Nebraska.

With the Prime era officially beginning in Boulder, Colorado is going all out. True to the flare and overflowing confidence that the Hall of Famer Sanders is synonymous with, the school unveiled its new “Turnover Throne,” per The Athletic's David Ubben. After what has recently transpired, it feels all too appropriate for this to debut against the Cornhuskers.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Apparently this was kept relatively under wraps this week but I’m told it’s likely going to be a Turnover Throne https://t.co/VepsZrJ421 — David Ubben (@davidubben) September 9, 2023

Deion Sanders in the building and ready to go for Colorado’s matchup vs. Nebraska 🔥 (via @CFBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/vrNQne1j5F — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 9, 2023

When a player, like say, Heisman candidate Travis Hunter records an interception, he will presumably head right to this throne for a celebration and coronation in front of the Folsom Faithful. This new Buffaloes tradition definitely mirrors the personality of their coach and team, but it will also open them up for plenty of barbs from pundits and detractors.

There will be many who believe, regardless of the current crop of talent on the roster, it is too soon for a program who finished 1-11 last year to break out a gimmick. That's completely fair. Though, fans have been clamoring for some national relevance, and most importantly, just some good fun for many years.

The “Turnover Throne” could make Deion Sanders and Colorado football a bit more polarizing, but that is a role they are fully embracing. A thrashing of the also-retooled Nebraska will assure that this group continues to reign supreme as the most captivating team in the sport.