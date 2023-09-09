Tensions are already high between Nebraska and Colorado football ahead of their rivalry clash on Saturday. Buffaloes fans showered the Cornhuskers players with “F**k Nebraska” chants as they entered Folsom Field. Nebraska football, led by head coach Matt Rhule, responded by holding a team meeting directly on top of the Buffaloes' logo, a disrespectful move that was not lost on Buffs star quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Rhule and the Cornhuskers stood on top of the Colorado football logo at midfield for their meeting, just as Sanders glanced over at the team as he strode past for his on-field workout.

Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders had spoken about how this week “is personal” for his team when it comes to the rivalry against the Cornhuskers, who lead the all-time series 49-20-2.

However, Colorado has won each of the last two meetings against Nebraska football and enters this week with some considerable momentum coming off of their major upset win over the TCU Horned Frogs.

The ‘Huskers, meanwhile, suffered a defeat on a game-winning field goal at the hands of Minnesota in Rhule's debut as the team's head coach.

Sanders and company embraced the rivalry in the build-up to the game. Now, it appears that Rhule and Nebraska football have embraced the rivalry from the moment they stepped onto the field.

Perhaps the Cornhuskers will thrive in a hostile environment and put forth a better product on the field. One has to hope so, as Sanders and the Buffaloes now have plenty of bulletin board material after the Cornhuskers' pregame logo meeting.