Conference realignment has been wild over the last year or so, and Colorado could be the next big domino as the school has had “substantive” talks with the Big 12 about possibly joining the league, according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports.

The Pac-12 conference has a muddy future with the impending departures of USC and UCLA. It makes sense that Colorado would look to leave the Pac-12 for a safe landing spot in the Big 12.

The Big 12 will be losing Oklahoma and Texas in the near future as well, but are perceived as the more stable conference. Prior reporting indicates that Colorado is ready to commit to joining the Big 12 soon, according to Dodd. Colorado’s athletic director Rick George said he has no comment on a potential conference move.

“I have no comment other than what I said last week,” Rick George said, via Dodd. “We are proud members of the Pac-12. In a perfect world, we’d love to be in the Pac-12, but we also have to do what is right for Colorado at the end of the day.”

This could be a big move for Deion Sanders and the Colorado football program. Dodd reported that the conference move would not make the move without the approval from Deion Sanders.

A conference that could be more stable would be big for the Colorado football program. It would presumably provide Sanders with more financial backing to complete the building of his program.

It is unknown when a decision will be made for Colorado and the Big 12, but it will be intriguing to track this and other potential conference realignment moves.