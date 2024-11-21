Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders is one of the top quarterback prospects in this upcoming NFL Draft, and he has never lacked confidence. Sanders was asked why he's the best quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he made a confident statement about the 2024 class as well.

“I feel like I was the best quarterback in the last draft, too,” Shedeur Sanders said, via Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.

So not only does Sanders believe he is better than other quarterbacks in this year's class, like Cam Ward of Miami, he believes he was better than everyone drafted in 2024. That is a bold claim, given that the 2024 quarterback class was viewed as stacked, with the consensus among analysts being that the top three of Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye being clearly better than anyone in this upcoming class. There are also three other names in Michael Penix Jr., JJ McCarthy and Bo Nix who were drafted in the first round in 2024. Sanders believes he is better than all of them.

Who's to say Sanders should not have that confidence? Arguably any player should have that type of confidence. Sanders has solidified himself with Ward as at least a top two quarterback prospect in this year's class, according to most analysts. There are a lot of teams needing quarterbacks toward the top of the draft order at the moment, so it will be interesting to see where Sanders lands.

Where could Shedeur Sanders play in the NFL?

At the current moment, the Jacksonville Jaguars hold the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to Tankathon. It seems unlikely that the Jaguars would take Sanders, as they just signed Trevor Lawrence to a long-term contract. The next four teams in the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders could all be destinations for Sanders.

The Titans could justify passing on a quarterback this year, depending on how Will Levis performs the rest of the way. There are needs all over the roster as well. The Browns are still committed to Deshaun Watson financially, but this could be a chance for the franchise to draft a successor. The Giants were desperate to trade up for Drake Maye last year and just benched Daniel Jones in preparation of moving on from him this offseason, so they are an obvious quarterback destination. The Raiders are as well, as they were heavily rumored to have interest in Daniels and Penix last year, but were unable to move up.

It will be worth monitoring the draft order to see where Sanders could potentially go in the 2025 NFL Draft.