Elite 2025 four-star quarterback Julian Lewis announced his commitment on Thursday, and he will be joining Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team. Lewis committed to USC back in August of 2023, but he decommitted just a few days ago. Now we know that Lewis will be taking his talents to Boulder as he will play for the Buffaloes.

“BREAKING: Elite 2025 QB Julian Lewis has Committed to Colorado,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’0 185 QB from Carrollton, GA was previously Committed to USC Coach Prime got his GUY.”

Julian Lewis is a four-star recruit according to 247 Sports. He is the #35 player in the 2025 class, the #6 QB and the #6 player in the state of Georgia. Lewis currently attends Carrollton High School in Carrollton, Georgia. As an elite prospect, he had offers from numerous top programs across the country, and he chose the Colorado football team over schools like Georgia, USC, Auburn, Alabama and many more.

“A de facto point guard on the gridiron that can distribute the football like few others,” Andrew Ivins wrote in his scouting report for Lewis. “Won’t blow many away with his build, but makes up for his subpar measurables with his ability to scan the field and manipulate defenses with his eyes. Compact release allows him to rip tight, accurate spirals to all different levels. Might not have a true cannon, but will drop balls over coverage well into the deeper third. Has proven to be a crafty mover both in and outside of the pocket and will extend plays like a true escape artist.”

Lewis will be younger than most when he gets to college as he actually reclassified to the 2025 class. He was originally a member of the 2026 recruiting class, but even after moving to 2025, he is still one of the top prospects in the country.

“Elected to forgo his senior season after reclassifying and moving up a year, but has already shown that he’s well ahead of the curve, posting a 25-3 record in two seasons while competing in the Peach State’s highest classification,” The scouting report states. “Size might be a sticking point for some, but rare intangibles make him one of the top passers in the 2025 cycle as he constantly finds ways to move the chains. Tailor made for a modern spread attack that wants to push the pace and constantly challenge defenses.”

Deion Sanders has been able to do a good job of recruiting the transfer portal since taking over as head coach of the Colorado football team, but we are starting to see what can happen now that the Buffaloes are beginning to deliver on the football field. Colorado is currently 8-2 and in a good spot to make the College Football Playoff. Recruits like Lewis are taking notice.

This 2025 Colorado class isn't as good as Buffaloes fans were hoping as it ranked #78 in the country before the commitment from Lewis, but it will get a bump at the next update now that they have this elite QB.