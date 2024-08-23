Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is the subject of much debate in football circles. His athleticism is undeniable, but his health and passing skills have given many fans justifiable reason to doubt his productivity in the 2024-25 season. Though, one former Green Bay Packers QB is taking his skepticism to the next level, and is applying it to the fantasy football realm.

“I’ve seen enough, I’m out on Anthony Richardson,” Kurt Benkert posted on X, formerly Twitter, following Indy's 27-14 preseason victory over the Cincinnati Bengals Thursday night.

“And by out, I mean 6th QB in fantasy this year, no chance,” he continued in another post. “Able to lead the Colts to anything worth while this year, no chance.”

Despite his current limitations, a healthy Richardson carries enormous potential in fantasy football due to his exceptional speed. Benkert clearly does not see him as a league winner or top-tier QB option, though.

Fans have mixed reactions to the Anthony Richardson criticism

The blunt evaluation comes after the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft went 8-of-14 for 86 passing yards with one touchdown, a fumble and one interception that was returned for a 14-yard score. Benkert did not base his assessment on the pick six, which he blamed on tight end Kylen Granson (seemed to be a miscommunication on route) and instead focused on accuracy issues.

Anthony Richardson completed less than 60 percent of his pass attempts and threw three touchdowns in the four games he played last season. He exhibited similar weaknesses in college while playing for the Florida Gators, so it is fair for people to wonder if he is a one-dimensional talent.

But when an ex-quarterback who never even registered a pass in an NFL game is steadfast in his criticism, there is sure to be some backlash. “Can't wait to watch you play this year,” someone sarcastically said. “Bookmarking when they win the division,” another posted.

Kurt Benkert, who is an analyst for the fantasy app Sleeper, signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers in 2022 but only ever took a regular season snap with the Packers. Benkert spent the 2023 season with the XFL's San Antonio Brahmas and retired from football last August. Hence, not everyone is going to value his opinions.

He is entitled to his stance, however, regardless of how his career unfolded. There are plenty of individuals who agree with him. “I dunno where the hype ever was,” one replied. “He's struggling against 3rd stringers.” Of course, there is one take that Richardson skeptics consistently utter. “He’s a running back.”

Richardson can run his way towards the top of fantasy

After rushing for 136 yards and four touchdowns in a small sample size, Anthony Richardson could be a fantasy goldmine. A top-six finish is definitely a realistic possibility for a high-usage mobile QB.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen will give the 22-year-old the opportunity to inflict damage on the ground, which explains why Richardson is a trendy pick in drafts so far. Whether or not his skills lead to team success this year remains to be seen, be he is understandably commanding plenty of attention among fantasy football forums.

Indianapolis does not care about all that, though. Its focus is utilizing Anthony Richardson in a manner that wins football games. If that happens in 2024-25, then these type of debates will dramatically decrease.