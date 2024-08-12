The Indianapolis Colts are laying in the weeds in the AFC South. Indy is often overlooked, despite having an exciting young QB and tons of talent all over their roster. If Anthony Richardson can stay healthy in 2024, there's no telling how successful the Colts could be.

Colts QB Anthony Richardson returned to the field on Sunday for the first time since suffering a season-ending injury during his rookie season.

Richardson said it was good to get back out there.

“Just being able to put my uniform back on and being able to go back out there in front of all the fans and all the supporters, it's a blessing because I know I definitely missed it last year a lot, just running out there,” Richardson said, via the team website. “Just being back on the field, it's another step in the journey and hopefully I get to take some more.”

Richardson played just seven snaps over two series with the first-team offense. He went two-of-four for 25 passing yards and added one rush for one yard. It was not a spectacular showing, but it was good to see him back on the field.

“Throughout this whole process, I've been anxious to do a lot of things — just practice, put my helmet back on,” Richardson said. “It's just taking it step by step, day by day and today we had a game and it just felt good being out there again.”

Indy ran a vanilla offense, as most teams do in the preseason. Richardson didn't use that as an excuse for his uninspired seven snaps.

“It's a little different but not too different because at the end of the day you gotta execute the play, regardless of what coach calls out there,” Richardson said. “I feel like it was good out there but sometimes you just want to do a little better.”

Colts QB Anthony Richardson is poised to make a huge step forward in his second NFL season

Anthony Richardson wasn't able to develop much on the field during his rookie campaign. However, that doesn't mean he wasted all of that time while recovering from injury.

The Associated Press' Michael Marot spoke with Richardson recently about his development in the NFL. Richardson shared that communication is one area that he has improved since joining the league.

“The communication is definitely, has advanced for us. Last year was more so, ‘OK, follow the read, do this,’” Richardson said.

From the sounds of it, Richardson has a much better understanding of the offense and more agency to make his own calls.

“Now it’s like, ‘OK if the defense does this, now I want you to think about this right here.’ Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. But it’s just trying to find ways to tweak our offense and get comfortable with each other. But I definitely feel like there’s been a huge jump from last year to this year,” he continued.

We can't wait to see what Richardson can accomplish during his first (hopefully) full season in the NFL.