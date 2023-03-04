Anthony Richardson has officially broken Twitter. Richardson, who has already set the quarterback record with his vertical leap, ran a blazing fast 4.43 40-yard dash time, leaving the Twitter world stunned. Here are some of the best reactions.

Anthony Richardson is a certified freakazoid — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) March 4, 2023

QB Anthony Richardson just ran a 4.44 40 😳 NOT NORMAL 🗣️🗣️🗣️ (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/9JSME3BL7h — Overtime (@overtime) March 4, 2023

Freakazoid indeed. Anthony Richardson, who is 6-feet-4 inches tall and 244 pounds, is simply not of this planet.

Based on his incredible showing at the NFL Scouting Combine, this is not a stretch. Richardson truly is faster and stronger than seemingly any other quarterback in this NFL Draft class.

In fact, some Twitter users openly wondered aloud if the NFL has ever seen a quarterback as athletic as Anthony Richardson.

We might never see a more athletic QB ever than Anthony Richardson. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) March 4, 2023

And if we’ll ever see one like him again.

Anthony Richardson’s 40-time was faster than Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb, which really puts it into perspective. Even the folks at NFL Research couldn’t believe it.

4.44u 40-Yard Dash (faster than CeeDee Lamb) 🤯 https://t.co/YHYuSyZD9p — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) March 4, 2023

Richardson is literally faster than some of the fastest guys on the football field- and he just so happens to play quarterback.

Since 2000, there have only been 7 QBs to run a sub-4.5 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine Anthony Richardson is the 1st to do so at 230+ pounds. HE JUST RAN A 4.44 💨￼ pic.twitter.com/fWn6uknE3h — With the First Pick Podcast (@NFLDraftCBS) March 4, 2023

Now, that’s a wild stat. Not only is Richardson one of just seven quarterbacks to run a sub-4.50 40 time at the NFL scouting Combine, but he is also the only one to do so at over 230 pounds.

Anthony Richardson declined to run a second 40- why would he even have to? But what if the first 40 time wasn’t even correct?

I just hand timed Richardson at 4.37 — Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) March 4, 2023

Now this would be truly insane.

One thing is for sure. Anthony Richardson’s 40-time at the NFL Combine broke Twitter- and sent his draft stock soaring higher than even he went on his vertical leap.