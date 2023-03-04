Anthony Richardson has officially broken Twitter. Richardson, who has already set the quarterback record with his vertical leap, ran a blazing fast 4.43 40-yard dash time, leaving the Twitter world stunned. Here are some of the best reactions.

Freakazoid indeed. Anthony Richardson, who is 6-feet-4 inches tall and 244 pounds, is simply not of this planet.

Based on his incredible showing at the NFL Scouting Combine, this is not a stretch. Richardson truly is faster and stronger than seemingly any other quarterback in this NFL Draft class.

In fact, some Twitter users openly wondered aloud if the NFL has ever seen a quarterback as athletic as Anthony Richardson.

And if we’ll ever see one like him again.

Live and breathe the NFL?

🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

Anthony Richardson’s 40-time was faster than Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb, which really puts it into perspective. Even the folks at NFL Research couldn’t believe it.

Richardson is literally faster than some of the fastest guys on the football field- and he just so happens to play quarterback.

Now, that’s a wild stat. Not only is Richardson one of just seven quarterbacks to run a sub-4.50 40 time at the NFL scouting Combine, but he is also the only one to do so at over 230 pounds.

Anthony Richardson declined to run a second 40- why would he even have to? But what if the first 40 time wasn’t even correct?

Now this would be truly insane.

One thing is for sure. Anthony Richardson’s 40-time at the NFL Combine broke Twitter- and sent his draft stock soaring higher than even he went on his vertical leap.