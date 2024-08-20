The top of the draft board is what is most often talked about in fantasy football, but that is not what will win you the league. Instead, breakout stars who perform better than they have in the past and better than they were expected to are the players who will help you bring home your fantasy football championship. To find success in fantasy sports, you need to find hidden gems that others don't think to draft, and this is especially true at the quarterback position.

Most high-level fantasy football players prioritize drafting running backs and receivers early in the draft, and they don't choose the most important position in football until later. This is because, unlike in real football, even quarterbacks who aren't elite can put up big fantasy numbers. However, quarterbacks are relied on to put up a good percentage of a team's fantasy points, so having a bad quarterback in fantasy football can be devastating.

If you want to focus on running backs and receivers early in your upcoming fantasy football draft, and you don't know what quarterback you should take later, then we have you covered. In this article, we are going to look at the five biggest fantasy football breakout candidates at the quarterback position.

These signal callers haven't necessarily been top of the line in the past, but we think they are going to take the next step forward this year and help win fantasy football leagues in the process. So, check out the gallery below, and perhaps you can bring home your fantasy football trophy this season.

1. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

Anthony Richardson was a prime breakout candidate during his rookie season, but his first year in the NFL was cut short. He has all of the traits to be a monster fantasy football player, though. His rare size and speed combination make him a threat to put up big numbers with his legs, and he can add even more to a fantasy team by throwing the deep ball with his rocket arm.

Running quarterbacks always have an advantage in fantasy sports, and Richardson established himself as one of the best rushing quarterbacks in the NFL in only four games last year. During that time, the Florida product racked up 136 yards on 25 rushing attempts. He even punched it into the end zone four times. Those four touchdowns were tied for the league-lead at the quarterback position through five weeks.

The Colts particularly trusted him with his legs in the red zone. Although Indianapolis will be cautious about getting their quarterback hurt (Richardson missed Week 3 because of a concussion and was ruled out for the season after he sprained his AC joint in Week 5), the team knows he brings an extra dimension to their offense as a runner. Richardson needs to get better about the hits he takes, but his massive frame for the quarterback position should help in preventing injuries going forward, even assuming he keeps up a high frequency in rushing the football.

During his brief time as a starter, Richardson also showed off that he can use his arm to make big plays happen. He had three additional touchdowns through the air in addition to his rushing scores. There are questions about Richardson's accuracy, but no one questions his arm strength. Because of that, Richardson will surely throw the ball deep down the field a lot in 2024, which will lead to a number of big scoring fantasy plays.

Overall, Richardson's threat as a runner will open up opportunities down field, and vice versa, which means the Colts starter will have more big plays than most of his peers. Big plays win fantasy games, and that is why Richardson has such high potential as a 2024 breakout fantasy football player.

2. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams hasn't even had to step on the turf in the regular season yet in his career to qualify as a breakout candidate. Williams, who was the number one overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, was viewed as one of the best prospects ever, and it is widely expected that he will have a big rookie season.

While rookie struggles are common, Williams has already started to show why there was so much hype surrounding him during college. He has looked like a seasoned veteran during the preseason, and if he becomes as big of a star as expected, he might dominate the fantasy scene sooner rather than later.

Williams is set up to exceed from day one. The Bears brought in tons of talent to make his life easier. Keenan Allen is sure-handed and a fantastic route runner, so the Bears traded a fourth-round pick to bring him into the fold. Chicago also drafted Rome Udunze in the first round. The rookie from Washington was considered by some to be the best receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft class.

Gerald Everett is yet another new member of the roster who will help Williams put up big numbers. The tight end never lived up to his potential with his previous three teams, but he is ultra-talented and could be primed to break out himself. D'Andre Swift was even signed in free agency to give the Bears a more balanced attack, which will open things up for Williams' passing game.

Elite quarterbacks elevate their team. Williams is viewed at as so generational that he likely would have thrived wherever he was drafted. But he should be particularly good on a Bears team as stacked as this one when it comes to the skill positions.

3. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels is another rookie set to break out and make an immediate impact. Daniels was taken one pick after Williams by the Washington Commanders. While Williams was viewed as the better prospect, Daniels brings more to the field as a runner. Daniels is incredibly fast, and he ran for 1,134 yards last season at LSU. That amounted to an average of 8.4 yards per attempt.

Daniels' duel-threat ability gives him dangerous potential in fantasy football, but he isn't a one-trick pony. He won the Heisman in college (over Williams) largely because he threw for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns. Daniels, who was a five-year college player, has the age and experience to be better than your average rookie.

We've already seen quarterbacks much less talented than Daniels put up big numbers in Washington's system. Last year, Sam Howell was a top-12 fantasy quarterback in his first season as a starter despite the fact that the Commanders didn't even view him as their franchise guy. Howell's fantasy production looked even better before his Week 13 regression started.

Expect Daniels to similarly break onto the scene right away. C.J. Stroud dominated as a rookie last year, meaning early success can be attainted in this era of football, and the Commanders signal-caller could be the next in line to put up big numbers in year one.

4. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray hasn't quite lived up to the expectations of being drafted first overall, but he was taken with the top pick in 2019 for a reason. Murray's potential is still sky-high, and 2024 might be the year he finally breaks out. Murray missed the first nine games of the season last year while recovering from an ACL tear, and he didn't look 100 percent once he was healthy enough to play.

Another offseason gave Murray some more time to heal and to work on his game, so he should look better this year. Murray is an excellent scrambler who thrives extending plays and making things happen with his feet. He is great at avoiding pass rushers and allowing his receivers to get open, which leads to a number of big plays.

The big plays will happen even more often now that Marvin Harrison Jr. is an Arizona Cardinal. Harrison was the number one receiver taken in the 2024 NFL Draft, and his massive frame and jump-ball ability will make life easier on his quarterback. Harrison has the potential to be the best receiver Murray has ever played with, and most expect he will be a high-level pass catcher right away. If that proves to be true, Murray could be in for his best season to date.

5. Gardner Minshew, Las Vegas Raiders

Gardner Minshew just recently won the starting quarterback gig in Las Vegas, and he has walked the line of low-end starter and elite backup for years now. Despite that, Minshew does have breakout potential in fantasy football this season, even if he doesn't become a high-end starting quarterback on the football field.

That is because Minshew is playing with the best receiver of his career. Minshew always gets his top option the ball a lot, as evidenced by Michael Pittman Jr. last season. So, he could be in for a big year this year with Davante Adams catching his passes. Teams often double-team Adams, which opens up the rest of the field, and if they don't, then the star receiver catches everything thrown his way.

Either way, that is good news for Minshew. We still don't think the former Indianapolis Colt will be a fantasy superstar this year, but we do believe he could potentially have his most productive fantasy season to date.

For that reason, we gave him the fifth spot on this list of breakout quarterbacks over Trevor Lawrence, another player who could be in for an improved season. Minshew shouldn't be drafted as a starting option, but he could provide more as a backup fantasy player than he has in years past.