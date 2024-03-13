Quarterbacks are flying off the board in free agency as teams around the league search for starters or backups for their rosters. After having a stellar season with the Cleveland Browns, Joe Flacco finds a new home with the Indianapolis Colts.
Flacco is officially signing a one-year $8.7 million contract with $4.5 million guaranteed, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Colts are likely to have Joe Flacco serve as a mentor and backup option for Anthony Richardson's development.
“Former Browns QB and NFL Comeback Player of the Year winner Joe Flacco reached an agreement with the Indianapolis Colts, per sources. It's a one-year deal worth up to $8.7 million, including $4.5 million guaranteed. Flacco to Indy.”
This is a smart signing by the Colts. Not only did Joe Flacco prove he can still play in this league, but they brought in a guy who can help develop Anthony Richardson. We all know Richardson's athleticism. However, he'll now have a true veteran leader in his ear helping him become a better passer.
Indianapolis has been incredibly smart in developing Richardson so far. He looked great during his rookie campaign before falling to a season-ending injury. Hopefully, that won't happen again. But based on how Joe Flacco played with the Browns, the Colts now have a great backup option to lead the team.
Last season, Joe Flacco finished with 1,616 yards, 13 touchdowns, and eight interceptions through five games. He showed off tremendous accuracy and helped Cleveland run a well-balanced attack. He can do the same for the Colts if need be. But ideally, Flacco stays on the bench all season in 2024.