Philip Rivers' stunning return to the Indianapolis Colts after almost five years away from football has unsurprisingly produced a litany of concerns, but there is one place fans can go if they want some optimism. Madden NFL 26 gave the 44-year-old quarterback a 70 overall rating, per The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov.

Rivers was not a mobile QB even in his prime, so the idea of him starting under center after a considerable layoff is quite terrifying to some people. The Colts will also face some of the top defenses in the league during the final month of the regular season, beginning with a road matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday. An extremely rare brand of desperation had to befall Indy in order to bring about this reunion, making it extremely difficult to foresee positive results.

But Rivers is a man of faith, and apparently, so are the people who assign Madden ratings. The eight-time Pro Bowler and 2013 Comeback Player of the Year ranks above a handful of other signal-callers who have started a game this season, including Russell Wilson and Shedeur Sanders. Though, one cannot overlook the potentially promising situation he is joining.

Do the Colts have enough to support Philip Rivers?

The Colts boast a solid offensive line, Jonathan Taylor has rushed for more yards and touchdowns than anyone else this season and Michael Pittman Jr. paces a formidable pass-catching group that also features standout rookie tight end Tyler Warren. Philip Rivers is not going to a broken franchise. Despite its obvious flaws, Indianapolis has an 8-5 record and is still in contention for a playoff berth.

Rivers ended his NFL career with the Colts after spending 16 years with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers. He completed 68 percent of his passes for 4,169 yards and 24 touchdowns in his final season. If he can shake off the rust and take care of the ball, then this reboot should be considered a success.

A 70 rating may not get the job done against a 10-3 Seahawks squad, however. Indy has yet to officially name Rivers the starter, but this aging gunslinger is preparing himself for one last ride before surrendering to Father Time, once and for all.