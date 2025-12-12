Daniel Jones posted a brief, heartfelt message to Colts fans, staff, and the organization on Monday after suffering a torn Achilles that will end his season.

“Thank you to my teammates, the coaches, the #Colts organization, and all the fans for the overwhelming support. Tough way to end the season but it has been an honor to wear the horseshoe and play for Colts fans. I’ll miss lining up with my guys, but I’ll be riding with them every step of the way. Go Colts!” Jones wrote on Instagram.

His post came after the Indianapolis Colts confirmed the injury, a noncontact right Achilles tear that forced Jones out of Sunday’s 36-19 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and will require surgery.

Jones leaves behind his most productive season since entering the league, compiling more than 3,100 passing yards and 19 touchdowns while guiding an 8-5 Colts squad that still held playoff hopes before the injury.

The timing complicates Indianapolis’ outlook. Rookie Riley Leonard stepped in during the game and completed 18 of 29 passes for 145 yards, but the Colts lost command of the AFC South race and now must explore veteran alternatives while Leonard gains experience.

The Colts wasted no time shoring up the quarterback room, signing Philip Rivers, who previously spent the 2020 season in Indianapolis, to stabilize the offense and mentor rookie Riley Leonard. The move drew mixed reactions, especially with emotions still raw from Jones’ injury.

Still, Rivers brings familiarity with the organization and Shane Steichen’s system, giving the Colts a veteran who can manage games and keep them competitive down the stretch.

Jones’ Instagram message struck a grateful tone rather than dwelling on what’s next. The focus now shifts to recovery, roster shuffling, and whether Jones will rejoin Indianapolis when healthy again.