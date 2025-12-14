The Green Bay Packers have a potential Super Bowl preview on Sunday as they take on the Denver Broncos. With the team trying to remain at the top of the NFC North, there have been some concerns about Josh Jacobs' status for this Week 15 clash.

However, it appears the 27-year-old running back is healthy and will play, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. In fact, the Packers will have both Jacobs and Emanuel Wilson available in the backfield.

“Both Packers RBs, Josh Jacobs and Emanuel Wilson, are active today vs. the Broncos.”

Jacobs has been dealing with a knee injury since the Packers' 27-20 Week 11 win over the New York Giants. He exited that contest early and then sat out the following game, which was a 23-6 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12. Emanuel Wilson had previously stepped in for Josh Jacobs, and he managed to provide some consistency for Green Bay whenever his number was called.

Despite the injury concerns, Josh Jacobs has only missed one game for the Packers so far this season. He's been one of the key reasons why Green Bay is 9-3-1 and in first place in the NFC North. Through 12 games played in the 2025-26 campaign, the three-time Pro Bowler has recorded 817 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. One more score and he'll achieve a single-season career high.

The Packers are on a four-game win streak heading into the game against the Broncos. This might be the toughest game of the season, though, as Denver is 11-2 and is the No. 1 seed in the AFC entering Week 15.