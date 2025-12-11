Without star quarterback Daniel Jones for the remainder of the season, the Indianapolis Colts made waves by signing 44-year-old Philip Rivers to their practice squad ahead of Week 15. However, as intriguing as the move was, many are skeptical about its practicality.

The Colts have yet to promote Rivers to their active roster, but they have not ruled out the possibility of starting him in Week 15. Some believe that Rivers' return is nothing more than a “fun story,” according to an anonymous NFL executive.

“Fun story, but it's going to be a disaster,” the executive told ‘The Athletic.'

The executive spoke to NFL insider Jeff Howe, who broke down the intricacies of Rivers' unprecedented return from a five-year layoff. Howe pointed out how important players routinely state preseason training camps are, and how late in the season Rivers is attempting to intervene.

Rivers also told Dan Patrick in 2024 that he “could” still play an NFL game, but he would be “in a wheelchair” the following day, per Howe.

The Colts appear to be trying to replicate the Cleveland Browns' success with Joe Flacco in 2023. The Browns brought in a 38-year-old Flacco late in the year, following an injury to DeShaun Watson, and watched him win the Comeback Player of the Year award.

But even then, Rivers is six years older than Flacco was at that point, and Flacco had been in the league the year before. Rivers is literally coming off the couch after half a decade of enjoying his life with his family and becoming a grandfather.

Colts' quarterback situation with Philip Rivers

Regardless of the social media hype, Rivers is still far from making the Colts' starting lineup. Indianapolis still appears ready to start rookie Riley Leonard, who had been dealing with a knee injury, but practiced in full on Wednesday.

Rivers would also have to beat out veteran backup Brett Rypien, who has been with the Colts since October. Rypien has four career starts under his belt and was quietly elevated from the practice squad over Rivers.

The Colts' signing of Rivers could be nothing more than their attempt to maintain a veteran presence in the locker room and on the sidelines to assist a young and inexperienced Leonard. However, the team has yet to make any official Week 15 declarations.