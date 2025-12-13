The Indianapolis Colts were riding high after an 8-2 start. The team went all-in on the 2025 season, trading two first-round picks for All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner. But the Colts’ lost three straight games following their Week 11 bye. And the team’s playoff hopes took a massive hit when Daniel Jones tore his Achilles last Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While the Colts haven’t committed to Jones beyond this season, the Gardner trade signaled that the team believed it had found its long-term starter. But Jones’ injury has historically come with a lengthy recovery time, jeopardizing not just this season but the 2026 campaign as well.

However, the Colts’ received some positive news following Jones’ surgery earlier this week. The veteran quarterback was given a 6-8 month recovery timeline, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. That would allow Jones to be medically cleared for training camp next year.

Daniel Jones could return for the start of next season

Jones’ post-surgery update is the best-case scenario for the Colts. While it assumes a setback-free recovery process, it gives the 28-year-old QB a chance to play most, if not all, of the 2026 season.

But Indianapolis still faces some difficult decisions this offseason. Can the team hang its hopes on a speedy recovery? And, if Jones can return to the field in time for the start of next season, will he play well? Achilles tears are notorious for sapping quarterbacks’ mobility post recovery. Many passers have struggled to return to form after the injury. And Jones is a quarterback whose mobility, at least in part, is tied to his effectiveness.

The Colts could franchise tag Jones next season. But the price for 2026 is expected to reach $46 million, which is steep for a QB less than a year removed from such a devastating injury.

The problem is, the team mortgaged its future with the Gardner trade. The Colts gave up their first-round picks for 2026 and 2027. So finding a new quarterback through the draft will be nearly impossible.

For now, Indy will rely on Philip Rivers to save the 2025 season. The 44-year-old passer un-retired to join the team following Jones’ injury. And, incredibly, Rivers is set to start in Week 15 against a tough Seattle Seahawks defense. It will be the eight-time Pro Bowler’s first NFL action in nearly five years.