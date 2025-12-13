The NFL has seen players retire and change their minds plenty of times. Brett Favre and Tom Brady come to mind. However, the NFL has never seen a player retire for four seasons, then announce their return, sign a contract in the final month of the regular season, and make a start in the same week. Sounds crazy, but that is what Philip Rivers is doing for the Indianapolis Colts after being signed to the active roster.

On Saturday, the Colts named the 44-year-old grandfather their starter ahead of a Week 15 matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks. Although an interesting sight, the decision has caught the ire of media personality Skip Bayless. In a social media post, Bayless lambasted Indianapolis' judgment to start Rivers while highlighting the hindrances currently facing the Colts' roster.

“Could not pick a worse time/place for Philip Rivers to unretire after 5 yrs at 44,” Bayless wrote on X. “Loudest stadium. Sea D 2nd in pts allowed, pressure rate. Indy D w/o Sauce, Ward, Buckner. Jonathan Taylor held under 100 last 3 games. I admire Rivers for trying. But good luck & God bless you, man.”

Bayless is not wrong about Rivers' return. The odds that he succeeds with one week of practice off the street against one of the top defenses in the league are slim. Bayless even forgot to mention that Indianapolis will be without starting tackle Braden Smith against the Seahawks, who have the fourth-most sacks in the NFL.

While anything can happen, starting Rivers is an example of how desperate the Colts are to salvage their season. Once firmly atop the AFC South, now Indy is on the outside looking in for the final Wild Card spot.