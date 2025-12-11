After the Indianapolis Colts saw quarterback Daniel Jones suffer a season-ending injury, they got to work to find another QB. Then, in a stunning twist, they brought in 44-year-old Philip Rivers for a workout, and then the Colts signed Rivers to a deal.

Rookie Riley Leonard had also been dealing with an injury, although he was listed as a full participant going into Week 15's game.

But, Rivers coming on board with the Colts sparked plenty of concerns from across the landscape, and rightfully so. Rivers had been retired for a few years, is 44 years old, and the Colts are right in the middle of a playoff chase.

There have been questions about who will start on Sunday, but Colts beat reporter Stephen Holder of ESPN strongly feels it will be Rivers.

“Two days in now, and my time in the building this week has left me only MORE convinced Philip Rivers is this week's starting quarterback. It isn't difficult to tell who a team is prepping to start. That player is Rivers. Period.”

Philip Rivers, Day 2. (With Anthony Richardson making a cameo and taking mental reps) pic.twitter.com/JXdfOdpJKU — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) December 11, 2025

The Colts don't have an east matchup, either. They face the Seattle Seahawks on the road, and they are 10-3 and moving in the right direction.

Yes, everybody is surprised that Rivers came out of retirement at 44 years old, and everyone is surprised the Colts signed him despite other options being available. Yet, here we are, and there seems to be a good chance that Rivers will start on Sunday with the playoff hopes still alive for Indianapolis.