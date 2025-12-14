On Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders hit the road to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in search of their third win of the season. The Eagles had been struggling in recent weeks, entering this game on a three-game losing streak, including a disastrous performance vs the Los Angeles Chargers last week.

Unfortunately for Las Vegas, the Raiders were not able to pile onto the Eagles discourse in this game, as the team found themselves down 24-0 at one point in the third quarter.

On one play, that gave the Eagles that 24-0 margin of lead, the Raiders didn't have their defense aligned correctly, which caused a slew of mockery on X, formerly Twitter.

“#Raiders having no one setting the edge is laughable,” noted Raiders insider Ryan McFadden of ESPN.

McFadden wasn't the only one befuddled by what he saw.

“The Raiders defensive scheme is garbage,” wrote another user.

“The Raiders defense is the perfect medicine for a struggling offense,” added another.

Overall, it's been a mightily disappointing 2025 season for the Raiders, who currently sit at 2-11. Las Vegas entered this year with relatively high expectations after acquiring quarterback Geno Smith over the summer and also hiring Pete Carroll to be their new head coach.

However, Smith had the worst season of his career this season, and Carroll has not been able to work his magic with this Raiders team up to this point.

Overall, the Raiders are a team that everyone wants to see coming on the schedule, and they seem to have allowed the Eagles to work out whatever malfunctions their offense was experiencing over the last few weeks.

In any case, the Raiders will next take the field on Saturday on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders. After that, they will only have two more games until this season reaches its merciful conclusion.