Penn State’s football team's chaotic coaching search finally has some shape to it, even if the Kalen DeBoer chatter turned out to be little more than background noise. Despite weeks of national speculation tying the Alabama coach to Happy Valley, DeBoer himself shot that down, stressing he and his family are “extremely happy at Alabama” and that there was never any real contact or mutual interest.

For a program that just fired James Franklin and watched multiple rumored targets publicly recommit elsewhere, the episode became a symbol of how unstable things briefly looked around the Nittany Lions.

Now the conversation is shifting from fantasy lists to actual building blocks, and that starts at quarterback. Class of 2026 signal-caller Kase Evans has committed to Penn State, he told Hayes Fawcett of Rivals.

BREAKING: Class of 2026 QB Kase Evans has Committed to Penn State, he tells me for @rivals⁰⁰The 6’3 195 QB from Lexington, TX was released from his signing with Iowa State 3 days ago⁰⁰“Proverbs 4:25-27 WE ARE!🦁”⁰⁰https://t.co/XafxynEJox pic.twitter.com/3Fwox7hoWk — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 14, 2025

The 6’3”, 195-pound passer from Lexington, Texas, was released from his signing with Iowa State just three days ago and wasted little time locking in with the Nittany Lions. For a staff trying to steady its footing after a messy search, landing a promising QB this quickly is a badly needed win.

Evans arrives as the face of what Matt Campbell hopes will be a retooled, more coherent offense. The path to the Penn State job wound through a thin early signing day haul and plenty of outside skepticism, but Campbell now has his quarterback of the future committed while he reshapes the roster and identity.

That effort includes importing key lieutenants from Iowa State. Campbell is bringing offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser, offensive line coach Ryan Clanton, and secondary coach Deon Broomfield with him to State College, giving the new regime continuity on scheme and language from day one.

Taken together, the end of the DeBoer noise, the arrival of Campbell’s core staff, and the flip of Kase Evans from Iowa State mark a clear pivot for Penn State: away from rumor-driven chaos and toward a defined offensive vision with a handpicked quarterback to grow in it.