Stefon Diggs and Travis Scott know how to get a crowd going.

The New England Patriots take on the Buffalo Bills today, and the Grammy-nominated rapper was seen in a suite at Gillette Stadium next to Patriots owner Robert Kraft during Sunday, Dec. 14 game. When Scott recognized that the camera was on him, he jumped up and down and pumped his hands in the air. On the sidelines, Diggs was seen jumping up and down with excitement after seeing Scott on the jumbotron.

Travis Scott and Robert Kraft sitting side-by-side was not in our bingo card 😅 (via @Patriots)pic.twitter.com/uh1IpVKwm3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Diggs' girlfriend, Cardi B, with whom they welcomed their first child together last month, also got the luxury treatment next to Kraft when she supported the Patriots' wide receiver during her first visit to Gillette.

The Patriots currently have an 11-2 record and are on a 10-game winning streak. During Week 5, the Patriots and Bills faced off, and Diggs was an astronomical part in helping the Patriots win. He had 10 catches for 146 yards and handed the Bills their first loss of the season with an ending score of 23-20. The Patriots wide reciever is planning to have a similar outcome for his week's game.

“It’s exciting when you have a lot to prove and are playing with that edge and you’re playing aggressively,” Diggs told reporters this week. “Nobody believed in us but us. The record is surprising to everybody. All we did is take it one game at a time and I think we’ll do the same thing.”