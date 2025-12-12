With Daniel Jones now out for the season, the Indianapolis Colts have a crucial quarterback decision to make. Either Riley Leonard or Philip Rivers will be under center in Week 15.

Leonard, while less experienced, was at least Indianapolis' backup. Rivers may be a future Hall of Famer, but he hasn't played in the NFL since 2020. Still, the Colts haven't fully decided who will get the start against the Seattle Seahawks, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“They still haven't made a firm and final decision,” Rapoport said. “But it's very possible that we see Rivers against Seattle.”

From TNF Nightcap on @NFLonPrime: The latest on #Steelers edge TJ Watt as he deals with a lung issue. Plus, all the QB news around the NFL, starting with #Colts QB Philip Rivers taking first-team reps this week. pic.twitter.com/ewrWFSFuFf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 12, 2025

Leonard is dealing with a PCL sprain, which may ultimately decide the quarterback competition on its own. He has been able to practice, but Leonard has been splitting first-term reps with Rivers. The Colts will wait to make their starting QB decision until they have all their ducks in a row.

It'd be a bit shocking to see Indianapolis bring Rivers out of retirement just to have him ride the bench. Furthermore, the fact he is already taking first-team reps show head coach Shane Steichen is at least getting him more acclimated into the offense. Leonard may know more about Indianapolis' current playbook. But Rivers is coming to the Colts with plenty of accolades.

Eight Pro Bowls to be exact. The quarterback has thrown for 63,440 yards and 421 touchdowns over his 17-year NFL career. In turn, Leonard had attempted just two NFL passes before filling in when Jones suffered his Achilles injury.

At 8-5, the Colts are still firmly in the playoff race. Who they decide to go with at quarterback will dictate the rest of Indianapolis' season.