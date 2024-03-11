Michael Pittman Jr. is not going anywhere else after he and the Indianapolis Colts have agreed on a three-year extension contract that carries up to $71.5 million in total payout.
Pittman then reacted to the news of his big payday with a simple two-word post on X (formerly Twitter).
“Staying Home,” the Colts wide receiver captioned a post of NFL insider Jordan Schultz's report on the player's new deal.
Another one who reacted to Pittman's contract was Parris Campbell, who used to be teammates with Pittman with the Colts. Campbell, who played for the New York Giants in the 2023 NFL season is a pending free agent.
It can be remembered that the Colts used the franchise tag on Pittman this offseason before two sides hammered out the said extension deal. Pittman was undeniably the best downfield weapon for the Colts in the 2023 NFL season when he paced the team with 1,152 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 109 receptions and 156 targets.
Despite the move to secure the services of Pittman for years to come, the Colts can still possibly get a new wide receiver in the first round of the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, The Colts, who finished last season with a 9-8 record, own the 15th overall pick in the draft.
So far in his NFL career, which he has spent entirely with the Colts, Pittman has collected a total of 3,662 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on 336 receptions. Still just 26 years old, Pittman can be expected to continue enjoying as a chief target in the Colts' passing attack regardless of which other weapons the team get this offseason.